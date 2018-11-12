A jury in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Tuesday recommended a white nationalist serve the rest of his life – plus 419 years – in prison for murdering a woman after a "Unite the Right" rally last year.

James Alex Fields Jr., who slammed his car into a group of counterprotesters who were singing and laughing on a street at a downtown pedestrian mall on Aug. 12, 2017, stood without emotion as a court clerk read the jury's verdict.

Jurors also recommended 70 years for each of five malicious wounding charges, 20 for each of three malicious wounding charges and nine years on one charge of leaving the scene of an accident.

Judge Richard Moore accepted the jury's verdicts and said he will formally sentence Fields on March 29. Judges in Virginia often impose the sentence recommended by juries. Under state law, they can reduce the sentences but not increase them.

Heather Heyer, a 32-year-old paralegal and civil rights activist, was killed and dozens of people were injured in the bloody chaos after the Charlottesville rally.

Fields, 21, drove to the city in central Virginia from his home in Maumee, Ohio, for a rally in opposition to plans for the removal of a Robert E. Lee statue from a city park.

After the white nationalist gathering was broken up by police, Fields plowed his 2010 Dodge Challenger into counterprotesters celebrating along the mall.

On Monday, jurors heard emotional testimony at the sentencing hearing from Heyer's mother, Susan Bro.

“She was full of love, she was full of justice, she was full of fairness, and Mr. Fields tried to silence that with his car, but I refuse to allow that,” Bro said.

Bro said she does not hate Fields but instead is focusing her energies on the Heather Heyer Foundation, which she started to provide scholarships for people who are passionate about social change.

Jurors also heard a recorded jailhouse phone call from Fields to his mother in which he dismissed Bro’s grief, referring to her as “the enemy.”

Fields also faces 30 federal hate-crime counts that could draw the death penalty. He has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.

Federal prosecutors described Fields as a Nazi sympathizer who has advocated violence against blacks and Jews on social media and who participated in chants promoting white supremacy and racist views during the Charlottesville rally.

The federal indictment said Fields, who claims he panicked and feared for his life, drove to where the counterprotest was taking place and backed up to the top of a hill.

“Fields then rapidly accelerated, ran through a stop sign and across a raised pedestrian mall, and drove directly into the crowd, striking numerous individuals, killing Heather Heyer, and injuring many others,’’ the indictment said.

The rally and deadly aftermath shook the bucolic town that is home to the University of Virginia and is the gateway to Shenandoah National Park. President Donald Trump further inflamed tensions nationwide after the August gathering – organized by UVA graduate and "alt-right" leader James Kessler – when he said "both sides" were to blame and declined to condemn the nationalists as racists.

Contributing: The Associated Press