The billionaire CEO of China e-commerce giant JD.com was arrested in Minnesota on suspicion of criminal sexual conduct and was later released without bail, according to law enforcement records and officials.

Richard Liu was brought to the Hennepin County Sheriff's office by Minneapolis Police Department investigators shortly before midnight local time Friday, the jail roster for the sheriff's office shows. The 45-year-old businessman was released shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday, the roster shows.

Jon Collins, a spokesman for the sheriff's office, on Sunday referred questions about the matter to police investigators. John Elder, a spokesman for the Minneapolis Police Department declined to comment, citing what he characterized as an active investigation.

However, investigators will file formal charges with either the city or county attorney if the investigation produces sufficient evidence, Elder said. Meanwhile, Liu, whose Chinese name is Liu Qiangdong, is authorized to continue traveling in the U.S., as well as to return to China, Elder added.

In this Nov. 11, 2017, photo, a child stands near the mascot for Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com and the words for "Be Number One" at the headquarters in Beijing, China.

Ng Han Guan, AP

JD.com posted a Sunday message on China social media site Weibo that said a false accusation had been made against Liu while he was traveling in the U.S. on business.

A police investigation said no misconduct was found, and Liu was released and allowed to continue his trip, the message said. The company said it posted the statement to counter what it characterized as false rumors spreading on Weibo.

A company spokeswoman told The New York Times she had no information about Liu 's expected return to China.

JD.com is characterized as the main rival for Alibaba, the leading China-based e-commerce company. In June, Google said it would invest $550 million in JD.com as the U.S. tech giant proceeds on plans to expand in Asia's fast-growing e-commerce markets.

The planned partnership will place JD.com products on Google’s shopping service, giving the China company access to consumers outside of Asia. The agreement will give Google information about JD.com's supply chain and logistics expertise.

