Chef Nicholas Bonamico's Rainbow Cake returns to Bouchon Bakery in California, Nevada and New York throughout June. The seven-layer almond cake has layers of apricot and raspberry jams, a dark chocolate glaze and a sparkly dust on top.

June is Pride month with parades and festivities in major cities each weekend, plus food and beverage specials across the country.

Here's a glimpse at the rainbow and glitter sweets and drinks from restaurants, bars and bakeries, including colorful cupcakes, doughnuts, macarons and cocktails. A portion or all proceeds from most specials will be donated to organizations that support the LGBT community.

“At MAGNUM, we believe that there is more pleasure in a diverse world," says Jonathan Jones, senior brand manager of MAGNUM Ice Cream. "In GLAAD, we have found a partner who shares our commitment to inclusivity, equality and acceptance."

Browse the photo gallery above for Pride treats in New York, D.C., and San Francisco, whether for party inspiration or travel plans, and see some of the most LGBT-friendly destinations below.

TravelZoo named the top LGBTQ-friendly U.S. destinations travelers are going to in June. TravelZoo compiled the list based on April/May search data of the top places travelers have been looking at with data from PFLAG Canada, an advocacy group. PFLAG Canada scores destinations in real time based on LGBTQ laws, rights and social sentiment. New York got a 68 out of 100 rating.

