Cruise ship tours: Carnival Cruise Line's Carnival Horizon The brand-new Carnival Horizon made its debut in the Mediterranean before sailing for its new homeports in New York and Miami. At 133,500 gross tons, Carnival Horizon stands 15 decks tall and holds 3,960 guests. Upon embarking Carnival Horizon, guests immediately walk into ... ... the striking three-story atrium. At the heart of the atrium is Dreamscape, a digital sculpture that is comprised of over 2,000 flexible LED tiles that showcase more than 100 images designed by young patients from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis Plenty of seating is available in the atrium, which is a hub of activity by day and night. Moving around Carnival Horizon is made easier ... ... by the introduction of a “destination-based” elevator system manufactured by Schindler. Guests select their desired deck on a touch-screen outside the elevator ... ... and they are then directed to take the appropriate, lettered elevator car. It’s fast, and it’s a first at sea. Of course, you can always take the stairs, too. Carnival’s stairwells are decorated with photos of European and Caribbean destinations, and images of Carnival’s fleet at sea. Deck 4 is home to the bright Horizon Casino ... ... and a walk further aft brings guests to a tucked-away corridor that’s home to the SkyBox Sports Bar and the Limelight Lounge. The SkyBox Sports Bar showcases sporting events ... ... and complements them with a full menu of adult beverages. Further aft is the Limelight Lounge. This is where Carnival’s famous Punchliner Comedy Club events are held on an almost-nightly basis. There’s plenty of seating but you’ll want to get here early for the comedy shows, as the room frequently fills to standing-room only. All the way aft on Deck 5 is the Havana Bar. First introduced aboard Carnival Vista, the Havana Bar is Carnival’s Cuban-inspired watering hole. It also surrounds the private Havana Club Suites and Staterooms, along with the exclusive Havana Pool, with its resort-style sundeck mounted right at the stern. While all guests can use the Havana Bar ... ... the outdoor Havana Club Pool is reserved exclusively for guests in Havana Club suites and staterooms until 7 p.m. each evening. From that point on, all guests are invited to use this relaxing outdoor venue. An outdoor extension of the bar means you never have to leave the cool Mediterranean (or Caribbean) breeze unless you absolutely want to. Another popular carry-over from Carnival Vista is the Ocean Plaza. This is the place to be for early-morning light breakfast, afternoon trivia sessions, and nightly music and dancing. Immediately adjacent is a small, tropically influenced venue that brings the sunshine into the Carnival Horizon on those inclement days outdoors. Located adjacent to the main Deck 5 corridor ... ... the JavaBlue Café is the place to be for specialty coffees, spiked beverages and smooth milkshakes. The attractive Deck 5 passageway is gateway to some of Carnival Horizon’s newest features ... ... like Guy’s Pig & Anchor Bar-B-Que Smokehouse. A total of four brewed-onboard craft beers are featured here ... ... along with a full menu of smokehouse favorites crafted in partnership with Guy Fieri. Seaday lunch is free, while dinners are offered at reasonable a la carte pricing. While Carnival Vista had an onboard brewery ... ... Carnival has substantially upped its hoppy offerings aboard Carnival Horizon. Also noteworthy here is the menu of barbecue-inspired cocktails (try the Smoked Boulevardier)… ... ... coupled with the room’s cool design and nightly live music. This new space replaces the RedFrog Pub found on previous Carnival ships ... ... and its reconfigured layout, in addition to its brand-new food and beverage menus, is a real winner. Adjacent to Guy’s Pig & Anchor is the Pixels Photo Gallery. Gone are the days when you had to hunt around for that formal night portrait. Just plug in your stateroom number on any of the kiosks and your photos will be available for purchase. Forward on Deck 5, another longtime favorite: the Alchemy Bar. Sure, there’s a menu filled with clever libations here ... ... but the real pleasure is telling the bartenders what kind of drink you like, and having them happily whip up a mystery concoction for you. Across the hall (literally) is Bonsai Sushi. Carnival’s signature sushi bar and restaurant has a new zip to it aboard Carnival Horizon ... ... thanks to the addition of Bonsai Teppanyaki. This intimate (and interactive) specialty restaurant was booked solid every night of our cruise. No wonder: it’s Carnival’s first-ever Teppanyaki experience onboard. Carnival has always been known for its piano bars, and Piano Bar 88 aboard Carnival Horizon gets an all-new look and location ... ... not to mention an all-new sliding wall partition that connects to the Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse next door. It’s a space that has plenty of personality ... ... and one that fills to capacity each evening. Fahrenheit 555, as seen from Piano Bar 88. The open wall partition allows diners to listen to live music until 10 p.m., when the wall is closed and the Piano Bar takes on its more raucous form. Fahrenheit 555 is Carnival’s signature steakhouse experience ... ... which can be paired with excellent wines. Aboard Carnival Horizon, Carnival debuted an all-new menu with plenty of steak and seafood options. Across the “street” is the newly reimagined Library Bar. This completely redone concept now features stylish new décor, a new layout, and a new physical location on the ship. Nonfiction and fiction books are available to enjoy here, along with a decent selection of board games. With its new décor and bar-style seating, the Library Bar was well-populated on our Mediterranean sailing. The self-serve wine dispenser doesn’t hurt either. Not sure which wine to try? Carnival places little cheat-sheet cards on the racks above the dispenser to help you make your selection. While the Library Bar isn’t a new concept, Carnival’s reimagining of this formerly underused space seems like aboard Carnival Horizon, it will finally become the standout space it deserves to be. Also new aboard Carnival Horizon: the first Victoria’s Secret retail location at sea. A new feature of a different kind is the Dr. Seuss WaterWorks. The latest in Carnival’s hugely successful “Seuss At Sea” concept created in partnership with Dr. Seuss Enterprises ... ... the WaterWorks offers up whimsical fun-in-the-sun for kids and families. Just watch out for the dump bucket! Encircling the upper reaches of the ship is another hugely fun diversion, the SkyRide course. The SkyCourt sports court is open almost 24 hours a day on Deck 12 aft ... ... while the SportSquare offers more fun diversions like mini-golf, pool, and bean-bag toss. All the way aft on Deck 12 is the scenic Tides Pool and Bar ... ... while the midships Carnival Seaside Theatre pool and movie screen offer endless ways to relax on a sunny day at sea. Adults, meanwhile, can seek refuge from the little ones at the adult-only Serenity Lounge area located at the front of the ship on Deck 15. Serenity offers plenty of comfy seating with great views ... ... in addition to two whirlpool hot tubs and a full-service bar. Adults can also relax in a different kind of pool in the Cloud 9 Spa’s Thermal Suite. One of the best Thermal Suites offered aboard a Carnival ship, this additional-cost area features a soothing hydrotherapy pool ... ... along with heated ceramic tiled loungers. In addition, the entire complex includes a variety of steam and sauna rooms, from aromatic scented rooms ... ... to infrared saunas ... ... and a laconium dry room. Of course, all that relaxation works up an appetite, which is why the BlueIguana Cantina and Guy’s Burger Joint can be found on Deck 10 by the midships pool, at the entrance to ... ... the Lido Marketplace buffet. The Lido Marketplace has been entirely reconfigured with new serving stations ... ... and a better seating layout. Beverage stations offer up water, coffee and tea, and juices in the morning, or iced tea in the afternoons. Other dining options include Ji Ji Asian Kitchen specialty restaurant ... ... and Cucina del Capitano, both of which are tucked away on Deck 11 aft, above the Lido Marketplace. Like most Carnival ships, Carnival Horizon sports two main dining rooms: the Reflection Restaurant amidships on Deck 3, and the Meridian Restaurant that spans decks 3 and 4 aft. Carnival offers flexible and traditional dining times, with the two-story Meridian Restaurant serving fixed early and late diners. Don’t forget about Cherry on Top down on Deck 5: It serves up sundaes, plus all the candy a kid could ever want. Parents: you’ve been warned! Other fun diversions include the Thrill Theatre and an authentic IMAX cinema at sea - only the second seagoing IMAX in the world after its debut aboard Carnival Vista in 2016. Of course, more traditional evening performances are offered in the two-story Liquid Lounge that spans Decks 4 and 5 forward. Aboard Carnival Horizon, staterooms and suites are still comfortable and spacious, and reflect the basic interior décor and styling found aboard Carnival Vista. While Carnival Horizon offers inside and oceanview staterooms, the largest category by far onboard are balcony staterooms. Carnival Horizon’s balcony staterooms are generously sized, and many either have connecting doors between cabins, or can sleep up to four people. Balconies include two chairs and a small table ... ... and stateroom bathrooms continue the now-standard Carnival formula, with vanilla walls and powder-blue flooring and sinks. A bonus here is a total of six shelves, three on each side of the vanity, that can accommodate toiletries for most couples. Carnival has always been big on fun. With its stylish new look, quality amenities and fantastic crew, Carnival Horizon lets guests "choose fun" like never before.

The construction of cruise giant Carnival's next new ship has hit a major milestone as the vessel's exterior outfitting has come to an end.

Carnival on Monday said Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri has held the official "coin ceremony" marking completion of exterior work for the 3,960-passenger Carnival Panorama. The ship is under construction at a Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera, Italy.

The coin ceremony is a time-honored maritime tradition dating back centuries. It involves the welding of a commemorative coin to a ship's superstructure.

As is custom, the coin ceremony for Panorama was overseen by a godmother for the vessel, Antonella Cazzin. She's worked at the Fincantieri yard for 35 years.

Antonella Cazzin served as godmother for Carnival Panorama during a "coin ceremony" for the ship at the Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera, Italy. Cazzin has been an employee of the Fincantieri shipyard for 35 years.

Filippo Vinardi

Panorama will be a sister to the eight-month-old Carnival Horizon and two-year-old Carnival Vista – Carnival's largest ships ever. Like the two earlier vessels, it will measure about 133,500 gross tons.

Also like the two earlier vessels, Panorama will feature an 800-foot-long peddle ride around its top deck and an IMAX theater — both of which were firsts for the industry when they debuted on Vista. Panorama also will have a massive WaterWorks aqua park with a giant tube slide. It's a major feature of both Horizon and Vista.

Panorama will debut in Long Beach, California, on Dec. 11, 2019, becoming the first new Carnival ship based on the West Coast in 20 years. It'll sail year-round from the Los Angeles-area city to the Mexican Riviera. Ports of call will include Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlan and Puerto Vallarta.

With the addition of Panorama, Carnival will have 27 ships.

Photos: Carnival unveils makeover of Long Beach cruise terminall Carnival's cruise terminal in Long Beach, Calif. is housed in a geodesic dome originally built for the Spruce Goose, a famed flying boat. The overhaul of Carnival's Long Beach cruise terminal more than doubled the size of its facilities and included design changes that should enhance passenger flow. An aerial view of the recently revamped Long Beach Cruise Terminal. Passengers check in at Carnival's revamped Long Beach Cruise Terminal. Passengers pose for pictures on Jan. 8, 2018 at cruise giant Carnival's revamped Long Beach Cruise Terminal. Passengers pass through Carnival's revamped cruise terminal in Long Beach, Calif. on Jan. 8, 2018. Carnival president Christine Duffy celebrates with local officials at a Jan. 8, 2018 ceremony marking the makeover of the Long Beach Cruise Terminal. Christine Duffy poses with local officials at a Jan. 8, 2018 ceremony marking the makeover of the Long Beach Cruise Terminal. The interior of Carnival's Long Beach Cruise Terminal received a major makeover.