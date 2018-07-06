The fleet and home ports of Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Vista St. Thomas 01 / 36 Carnival Vista St. Thomas 01 / 36

Also unveiled in 2001, the 88,500-ton Carnival Spirit was the original vessel in Carnival's Spirit Class. It carries 2,124 passengers, based on double occupancy, and sails in Australia.

Carnival Cruise Line

Cruise giant Carnival soon will have a ship based in Brisbane, Australia — a first for the line.

The Miami-based cruise company this week announced its 2,124-passenger Carnival Spirit would operate out of the city year-round starting in 2020. The ship currently is based in Sydney, Australia.

Carnival said Spirit would offer voyages out of Brisbane to the South Pacific with stops in Vanuatu and New Caledonia. It'll also offer short trips to the North Queensland region of Australia.

The sailings primarily will be aimed at the Australia market and not sold at Carnival's U.S. website.

RELATED: Carnival unveils plans for its longest sailing ever

The deployment comes amidst a Carnival expansion in Australia. The line currently has two ships based at least part of the year in Australia — Spirit and Carnival Legend. They'll be joined in late 2019 by a third vessel, Carnival Splendor.

While Carnival is primarily focused on the American market with the bulk of its fleet sailing to The Bahamas, Caribbean and Mexico out of U.S. ports, it has been building an Australian-focused business since 2012.

The details of Spirit's itineraries out of Brisbane will be announced later this month with bookings for Australians opening in early July.

MORE: Peek inside Carnival's newest ship, Carnival Horizon

Cruise ship tours: Carnival Cruise Line's Carnival Horizon The brand-new Carnival Horizon made its debut in the Mediterranean before sailing for its new homeports in New York and Miami. 01 / 100 The brand-new Carnival Horizon made its debut in the Mediterranean before sailing for its new homeports in New York and Miami. 01 / 100

USA TODAY Cruises: The nine most amazing mega-ships

Cruising giants: The nine most amazing megaships For sheer size and features, however, it’s tough to beat Royal Caribbean’s new Harmony of the Seas – the largest cruise ship in the world. 01 / 87 For sheer size and features, however, it’s tough to beat Royal Caribbean’s new Harmony of the Seas – the largest cruise ship in the world. 01 / 87

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com