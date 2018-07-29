Jarrod Ramos, the 38-year-old man accused of killing five people at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Maryland last month, is scheduled to make an initial appearance in Circuit Court on Monday.

Last week, a grand jury leveled 23 charges against Ramos, including five counts of murder in the deaths of Gerald Fischman, the paper's editorial page editor, Rob Hiaasen, an assistant editor and columnist, John McNamara, a sports writer, Rebecca Ann Smith, a sales assistant, and Wendi Winters, a community correspondent.

Ramos has also been charged with attempted murder, assault and gun crimes.

Judge Laura S. Kiessling, an Anne Arundel County Circuit Court judge, has been assigned to preside over the case as it moves toward trial, according to the Baltimore Sun.

Kiessling, a former prosecutor in the Anne Arundel State Attorney's office, has nearly three decades of legal experience and was described by a colleague as "tough but fair."

More: I used to work at the Capital Gazette. This shooting didn't hit close to home, it was home.

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

More: Capital Gazette newsroom shooting: 'It could have been me'

Ramos carried out the attack after a longstanding feud with the Capital Gazette, police say. The paper had written about Ramos pleading guilty to harassing a former classmate, and Ramos had unsuccessfully sued the writer and the paper's publisher for defamation.

The shooting rocked Annapolis, Maryland, home to the Capital Gazette, as well as the wider community of journalists. Many media organizations chose to beef up security in the aftermath of the attack.

On Saturday, exactly one month after the shooting, thousands of people gathered in downtown Annapolis for the "Annapolis Rising" music festival, which honored the five people killed.

Speakers included the mayor of Annapolis, both Maryland senators and high-profile journalists such as Marty Baron, editor of the Washington Post, and Olivier Knox, president of the White House Correspondents' Association.

Contributing: Associated Press

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com