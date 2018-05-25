Canadian police were hunting Friday for two suspects who fled a suburban Toronto restaurant after dropping off a bomb that exploded, wounding 15 people.

Paramedics said three of the victims suffered "critical blast injuries," Canadian broadcaster CBC reported. Paramedic Joe Korstanje said others were lightly hurt.

Police said Friday two suspects had covered their faces to conceal their identity before entering the Bombay Bhel restaurant late Thursday in the suburb of Mississauga.

“There is no indication that this is a terrorism act. There is no indication that this is a hate crime at this time. We haven’t ruled anything out as we start our investigation,” said Peel Regional Police Chief Jennifer Evans.

2 suspects attended the scene, detonated an Improvised Explosive Device within the restaurant. Several injured were taken to local hospital and 3 in critical condition were taken to a Toronto Trauma Centre. pic.twitter.com/yzCT59UVN6 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) May 25, 2018

Police, who tweeted pictures of the suspects with their faces covered, described the first suspect as in his mid-20s with a stocky build, wearing dark blue jeans and a baseball cap with a light gray peak. The second suspect was described as a little shorter with a thin build, wearing faded blue jeans, a gray T-shirt and dark-colored skate shoes.

“Nothing was said by these individuals,” said Peel Region Sergeant Matt Bertram. “It appears they just went in, dropped off this device and took off right away.”

The Indian consulate in Toronto tweeted that it had opened a helpline for anyone seeking assistance following the ordeal.

