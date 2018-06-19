A cheeky French teenager got his comeuppance Monday — from none other than the country's president.

The unnamed junior high student was gathered with his classmates as President Emmanuel Macron attended a ceremony on the 78th anniversary of General Charles de Gaulle's call to resist the Nazis at the Mont Valerian fort near Paris. Hundreds of members of the French Resistance were executed at the site during World War II.

The teenager sang a line from socialist anthem "The Internationale" — apparently taking a dig at former investment banker Macron’s business-generating policies — before breezing: “How’s it going, Manu?”

To which the president responded: “No, you can’t do that, no, no, no, no.”

“Sorry, Mr President,” the subdued boy answered.

But Macron wasn’t done.

Le respect, c’est le minimum dans la République – surtout un 18 juin, surtout en présence des compagnons de la Libération. Mais cela n’empêche pas d’avoir une conversation détendue – regardez jusqu’au bout. pic.twitter.com/CWtPDAALhK — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) June 18, 2018

“You’re here, at an official ceremony and you should behave. You can play the fool but today it’s the Marseillaise (National anthem), the Chant des Partisans (French Resistance song), so you call me ‘Mister President’ or ‘sir’. OK? There you go.”

“The day you want to start a revolution you study first in order to obtain a degree and feed yourself, OK? And then you can lecture others,” Macron said.

After Macron tweeted a video of the exchange, it went viral.

"Manu," is an often-used nickname for the 40-year-old president, who has attracted some criticism for his blunt language.

Last week, he said his nation was spending a “crazy amount of dough” on social welfare, leading dissenters to say he could not empathize with the poor.

