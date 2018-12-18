Ap California Weather A Wea Usa Ca
Large waves crash ashore at Duncan's Landing north of Bodega Bay, Calif., Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, as a large swell train arrive on the Sonoma Coast.
Kent Porter, AP

California surfers braved a high surf despite advisories from the National Weather Service.

A high surf advisory is still in effect until 5 p.m. PST Tuesday for San Francisco/Monterey, California, warning of "erratic and unpredictable" large waves that "will be capable of sweeping people into the frigid and turbulent ocean water," according to the National Weather Service. Other advisories remain in effect as well, like in Los Angeles and San Luis Obispo

A tweet from the San Francisco Bay Area's branch of the National Weather Service on Saturday warned people they would be risking "certain death" if they didn't stay away from the ocean.

Meanwhile, news organizations, bystanders and others have been sharing photos and videos of surfers on social media:

Contributing: Brett Molina