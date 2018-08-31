SAN FRANCISCO — California lawmakers passed the nation’s toughest net neutrality protections late Friday.

If signed by Gov. Jerry Brown, the new law would set up a legal fight with federal regulators who rolled back Obama-era internet rules this year.

Broadband providers would not be able to slow down or block websites or charge higher fees for faster speeds, according to the legislation sponsored by Sen. Scott Wiener, a Democrat from San Francisco. It also places new limits on certain types of data plans.

Telecommunications industry groups including the California Cable and Telecommunications Association and the Cellular Telecommunications Industry Association opposed the legislation. Opponents say the federal government should make the rules, not individual states.

California is one of nearly three dozen states weighing net neutrality rules after the Federal Communications Commission voted last year to reverse the rules. It would become the fourth state to enact new rules.

Net neutrality was in the national spotlight last week when Verizon was reported to have slowed the speed of the Santa Clara County Fire Department's wireless data. Verizon blamed a customer service error.

The bill's passage marks the second time in three months that the most populous state has sought to regulate companies on the internet. In June, Gov. Brown signed into law a sweeping new privacy law.

