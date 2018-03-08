fire whirl
A firenado is a spinning vortex column of ascending hot air and gases that rises from a fire and carries smoke, debris and flame aloft, according to the Bureau of Land Management's Glossary of Wildland Fire Terminology.
Ashley Smith, AP

The devastating fire tornado that spun up during the Carr Fire last week had 143 mph winds, according to a preliminary report from the National Weather Service Thursday. This is equal to an EF-3 tornado on the five-level Enhanced Fujita Scale. 

“Depending on the final number, this might actually be the strongest ‘tornado’ in California history, even if it wasn’t formally a tornado,” UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain told the Los Angeles Times.

Also known as a fire whirl or firenado, the weather service described it as "a rotating column of fire induced by intense rising heat and turbulent winds. Intense fire whirls can be violent and cause damage similar to tornadoes."

Fire tornadoes range in size from less than 1 foot as much as 500 feet in diameter, the Bureau of Land Management said.

It spun up between 7:30 and 8:00 p.m. PT on July 26. Preliminary reports include the collapse of high tension power line towers, uprooted trees, and the complete removal of tree bark. 

Craig Clements, the director of San Jose State University's Fire Weather Research Laboratory, told BuzzFeed that the vortex of fire may have been the strongest ever recorded. "This is historic in the U.S.," he said. "This might be the strongest fire-induced tornado-like circulation ever recorded."

So far the Carr Fire has claimed six lives, destroyed over 1,500 structures, and burned some 206 square miles, Cal Fire said. That makes it the sixth-most destructive and 20th largest fire in state history.

The damage to the region is so severe – roads are blocked by downed power poles, bridges are damaged and fires continue to burn – that more than 20,000 evacuees still have not been allowed to return to their homes.

Contributing: The Associated Press

Northern California wildfire forces evacuations
01 / 29
A fire vehicle is surrounded by flames as the Pawnee fire jumps across highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. on July 1, 2018. More than 30,000 acres have burned in multiple fires throughout the region.
02 / 29
A firefighter scrambles to stop the Pawnee fire as it spots across Highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, Calif., on July 1, 2018.
03 / 29
Firefighters scramble to get control as flames from the Pawnee fire jump across highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. on July 1, 2018.
04 / 29
A water dropping helicopter works the scene as the Pawnee fire jumps across highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. on July 1, 2018.
05 / 29
A tree ignites as firefighters attempt to stop flames from the Pawnee fire from jumping across highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. on July 1, 2018.
06 / 29
Fire crews battle the Pawnee Fire on Cache Creek Road on June 25, 2018, in Spring Valley, Calif. Thousands were forced to flee their homes as major wildfires encroached on an area of Northern California still recovering from severe blazes in recent years.
07 / 29
Fire crews battle the Pawnee Fire on Cache Creek Road in Spring Valley, Calif.
08 / 29
A tree burns in Lake County, Calif.
09 / 29
The Pawnee Fire burns down the mountain near Spring Valley, Calif.
10 / 29
Homes on Wolf Creek Road in Spring Valley, Calif., were destroyed by the Pawnee Fire.
11 / 29
Vehicles and homes on Wolf Creek Road were destroyed by the Pawnee Fire in Spring Valley, Calif.
12 / 29
Vehicles and homes on Wolf Creek Road were destroyed by the Pawnee Fire in Spring Valley, Calif.
13 / 29
A vehicle scorched by a wildfire rests in a clearing on Wolf Creek Road near Clearlake Oaks, Calif., Sunday, June 24, 2018. Wind-driven wildfires destroyed buildings and threatened hundreds of others Sunday as they raced across dry brush in rural Northern California.
14 / 29
An air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire burning above the Spring Lakes community on Sunday, June 24, 2018, near Clearlake Oaks, Calif.
15 / 29
In this photo provided by the Cal Fire Communications, firefighters battle a wildfire in an area northeast of Clearlake Oaks, Calif., Sunday, June 24, 2018.
16 / 29
Firefighter Richard Cotter battles a wildfire on Sunday, June 24, 2018, near Clearlake Oaks, Calif.
17 / 29
An air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire above the Spring Lakes community on Sunday, June 24, 2018., near Clearlake Oaks, Calif.
18 / 29
A structure leveled by a wildfire rests in a clearing on Wolf Creek Road near Clearlake Oaks, Calif., on Sunday, June 24, 2018.
19 / 29
Firefighters work to contain a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif. on June 24, 2018. Wind-driven wildfires destroyed buildings and threatened hundreds of others as the fire raced across dry brush in rural Northern California.
20 / 29
Kevin Clark helps to protect his brother's store as a wildfire burned and surrounded the area in Spring Valley, Calif.
21 / 29
Cal Fire battles a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
22 / 29
A Cal Fire helicopter helps battle a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
23 / 29
A Cal Fire incident management team discusses the plan to battle a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
24 / 29
Cal Fire battles a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
25 / 29
Horses roam in a pasture as Cal Fire battles a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
26 / 29
An inmate crew battles a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
27 / 29
The Pawnee Fire wildfire burns northeast of Clearlake Oaks, Calif.
28 / 29
The Pawnee Fire wildfire burns in the Spring Valley area, northeast of Clearlake Oaks in Lake County, Calif. The Pawnee Fire broke out on June 23, 2018, near Clearlake Oaks, is one of four wildfires burning in largely rural areas as wind and heat gripped a swath of California from San Jose to the Oregon border.
29 / 29
The Pawnee Fire wildfire burns northeast of Clearlake Oaks, Calif.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com