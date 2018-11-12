Texas’ Knife serves up one of America’s best hamburgers The first Knife Burger opened a year ago in the Legacy Hall food market in Dallas. There are just three burgers on the menu at Knife Burger: Pimento Cheese (front); Magic, with bacon and sharp cheddar on an English muffin (back left); and Ozersky, with basic American cheese (back right). The Pimento Cheese Burger at Knife Burger was rated the best burger in Dallas by Texas Monthly magazine. The Pimento Cheese burger with fries – the only choice of side dishes at Knife Burger. The Ozersky burger, the restaurant’s basic cheeseburger, with fries. The Ozersky is a 5-ounce beef patty on sliced red onion with lots of American cheese, named for the late food journalist Josh Ozersky. The Magic burger is topped with sharp cheddar, lots of tasty bacon, tomato, lettuce and onion on a Thomas’ English muffin. Fries are the only side dish offered at Knife Burger – and they are good. Staff at the original Knife Burger location, including celebrity chef founder John Tesar (right). The burgers are also offered at chef John Tesar’s fancier Knife steakhouse in the Highland Hotel. Tesar’s cookbook is displayed at the entrance. Knife Burger founder and acclaimed celebrity chef John Tesar in the dry ageing room at his Knife steakhouse in Dallas. A steak at the fine-dining Knife steakhouse in Dallas. Knife Burger uses high-quality meat from the same supplier, local ranch 44 Farms. The bar and open kitchen at the flagship Knife steakhouse in Dallas’ Highland Hotel. Knife and Knife Burger founder John Tesar also competed on Bravo’s television show "Top Chef." The Pimento Cheese burger at Knife Burger was ranked best in Dallas and No. 4 in the state by Texas Monthly magazine. Knife Burger founder John Tesar is also the author of a steak-focused cookbook, "Knife." Legacy Hall is major food hall that opened in Dallas a year ago, complete with the first location of Knife burger - and a full working brewery. There is a lot of seating in Legacy Hall – after you pick up your burger you can find a place to enjoy it.

The scene: The burgers born at Dallas’ high-end steak specialist Knife were so popular they spawned their own mini-chain, with two Knife Burger locations in Dallas and Plano, and a third about to open in Fort Worth. Physically, the locations are very varied: The first Knife Burger opened a year ago in Legacy Hall, a massive new Dallas food hall that is one of the boldest of its kind in the country, as a simple white tiled counter/kiosk with a few stools, an open kitchen, and food served on metal trays you can carry to the market’s array of public seating. The second opened in October in the Shops at Willow Bend in Plano, along with a second location of the fine-dining Knife steakhouse. In this case, Knife Burger is a small annex to the sit-down eatery, with a service window opening into the interior of the mall. The Fort Worth location will be in Crockett Hall, another all-new food hall opening in December 2018, and the Knife Burger here is the anchor tenant and will be a larger version of the original.

Tastes of Texas' Legacy Hall Legacy Hall is a new breed of food hall, designed by restaurateurs rather than real estate developers. When completed this spring, the facility will include restaurants, bars and an outdoor music venue. Legacy Hall is drawing huge crowds to its collection of 22 independent eateries. Legacy Hall anticipates drawing 100,000 visitors a month to its food hall and entertainment complex. The second level of Legacy Hall serves as a dining space and brewery. Legacy Hall offers guests both indoor and outdoor dining areas, ideal for a city with nice weather year-round. 'Top Chef' contestant and celebrity chef John Tesar (right) serves burgers, fries and shakes at his Knife Burger in Legacy Hall. The eatery is a casual, burger-and-fries spinoff of Tesar's acclaimed Knife Steakhouse in Dallas. Tiffany Derry, another Dallas-based 'Top Chef' contestant, serves pickle-brined fried chicken and duck fat French fries at her Roots Chicken Shak in Legacy Hall. Degenhardt's Brat Haus specializes in house-made sausages, brats and dogs with traditional German toppings and toasted buns. Glazed Donut Works began as a custom doughnut shop in Dallas' Deep Ellum neighborhood, then expanded with its Legacy Hall location. Glazed Donut Works makes all its doughnuts from scratch, including these creme brulee'd gems. Glazed Donut Works is immensely popular for its s'mores doughnuts. The three-level Legacy Hall offers plenty of room to spread out, snack and linger. In addition to Red Stix Asian Street Food at Legacy Hall, which specializes in yakitori, chef Uno Immanivong (center) owns the well-regarded Chino Chinatown in the Trinity Groves restaurant development near downtown Dallas. Sea Breeze specializes in lobster rolls, boiled shrimp, chowder and crab cakes. Forno Nero specializes in wood-fired Neapolitan-style pizzas. Forno Nero specializes in wood-fired VPN-style (Vera Pizza Napoletana) pizzas cooked to order in less than two minutes. Forno Nero serves a pie topped with basil and mozzarella, with a blackened crust. Everett and Elaine offers pies, cookies and cakes baked from scratch. Kevin Lampman and Yang Wu opened Everett and Elaine bakery (named after Lampman's parents) in the Dallas Farmers Market, then quickly grew a loyal following for their from-scratch baked goods. Cinnamon and butter are the secret keys to Everett and Elaine's gooey, croissant-based "cro-nimon" rolls. Pies, brownies, cookies and cinnamon buns sell out quickly at Everett and Elaine. Brothers Bryan and Caleb Lewis were smitten with Belgian waffles on their first trip to Belgium. When they returned to Dallas, they launched a Kickstarter campaign to buy a food truck to take authentic Bruges waffles on the road. Now, their Press Waffle Company is based at Legacy Hall. Father and son Javier and Sebastian Mavero serve authentic Mexico City street tacos at their Tacos Patron food stall. "We serve 1,500 tacos a day, all made from scratch using local tortillas and fresh produce," says the elder Mavero. Tacos Patron specializes in Mexico City street tacos, which range from carne asada to al pastor to smoked brisket. At Bravazo rotisserie, former San Francisco chef Enrique Urrutia turns out slow-roasted Peruvian chicken, porchetta and pork shoulder. Bravazo's slow-roasted Peruvian chicken is among the area's best. One of the best lunches in town, chef Urrutia's chicken is served with signature sauces and bread salad. You might not expect to find an authentic New England lobster roll in Plano, Texas, but Sea Breeze's version, with cold lobster chunks and tarragon mayo tucked inside a warm, buttered roll, is a delicious surprise. Soft, puffy, warm bao buns are the stars at chef Roger Wang's Enter the Bao food stand at Legacy Hall. Macarons fly off the shelves at the from-scratch Haute Sweets Patisserie, the owners of which have appeared on TLC’s 'Fabulous Cakes,' the Food Network's 'Sugar Dome,' and Food Network Challenges 'Sugar Inventions' and 'Extreme Pirate Cakes.' French macaron flavors include chocolate, coffee, lemon, PB&J, pistachio, red velvet and strawberry. Berrynaked is a runaway hit at Legacy Hall, thanks in large part to its use of organic, wholesome ingredients. Frank Shin (left) and Gavin Kim co-own Berrynaked with Kim's wife, Heather. "We only use natural and organic ingredients in every pop we make," says Berrynaked co-owner Gavin Kim. "The best compliment we receive when someone tastes our pear-vanilla-thyme is, 'hey, this tastes just like pears, vanilla and thyme'." Detour is a wine and charcuterie bar on the ground level of Legacy Hall. Families of all shapes, ages and sizes enjoy spending a few hours at Legacy Hall, where even the most finnicky eater can find something delicious. Fun signage and great decor make Legacy Hall an attractive destination for diners and families. The three-level Legacy Hall includes food vendors, bars, a brewery and a soon-to-debut outdoor music venue. One of DFW's best steakhouses, Haywire, is located next door. With food vendors serving everything from tacos and yakitori to pizza and brats, it's easy for a family to eat together at Legacy Hall.

The trio all serve what has been rated the best burger in Dallas, and No. 4 in all of the beef-mad Lone Star State by Texas Monthly in a recent burger cover story. It was written by Dallas food journalist Mike Hiller, who also runs the city’s No. 1 epicurean food site, EscapeHatchDallas.com (and writes for USA TODAY Travel). It was Hiller’s recommendation that led me to chef John Tesar’s Knife Burger, and he noted that to further complicate things, “he also serves half a dozen of the popular burgers at Knife, his modern temple to extreme dry aged beef, including several of the burgers served at the Knife Burger shops.”

So that brings the total number of places to eat these fantastic burgers to five, with very different atmospheres. The flagship Knife is in the chic Highland Hotel, a Curio Collection by Hilton boutique property in Dallas’ hot University Crossings neighborhood. It’s a modern place with lots of semi-open glass and pillar walls, bleeding out into the hotel lobby, with a glass-walled display for the 300-plus bottles on the long wine list, a behind-glass ageing room displaying cuts of meat, and tons of framed awards everywhere, including Best of Dallas, one from Esquire for being one of the nation’s best restaurants of the year, and even Tesar’s framed chef jacket from his appearance on "Top Chef."

Reason to visit: Burgers, any of the trio: Ozersky, Magic, Pimento.

The food: Knife and Knife Burger are personality-driven to say the least. Outspoken chef John Tesar first become famous cooking alongside friend Anthony Bourdain in New York in the 1980s, and ended up as “Jimmy Sears,” a fictionalized version of himself, in Bourdain’s famous breakout book, "Kitchen Confidential." He moved to Dallas and earned five stars at the restaurant in the luxury Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek hotel, amassed four James Beard Best Chef nominations and the stint on Bravo’s "Top Chef," and also authored a steak-centric cookbook fittingly titled "Knife." He developed a close friendship with famed food journalist, burger fanatic and Meatopia festival founder Josh Ozersky, and when Ozersky passed away suddenly at a young age, Tesar created a namesake burger in his honor – the very burger Hiller rated Dallas’ best and the first one I tried at Knife.

Despite his formal training at Paris’ famous La Varenne cooking school, Tesar did not gussy up the burger, but rather reinvented the fast-food burger of his childhood. He uses much better ingredients – especially the ground mix of sirloin and belly meat, 100 percent beef from famed 44 Farms, the same Texas ranch that supplies his dry-aging operation for his upscale steakhouse. Tesar did a lot of taste-testing and told me that, “A lot of our success comes from finding this meat. They are all pure black Angus and they are not fed much corn, but they also eat sorghum.”

The Knife Burger menu is streamlined, with just three real burger choices (there’s also a meatless patty), Knife Fries as the sole side, and five flavors of milkshakes. That’s it. The Ozersky is the most basic of all of all, but comes in two varieties, as a single or a double, both using generous 5-ounce patties atop thinly sliced raw red onion and topped with lots of perfectly melted American cheese. Tesar uses conventional but carefully chosen squishy supermarket-style buns, but he toasts them, a vital step that greatly improves the result. The burger is served with a few pickle slices on the side, and the Dallas Observer called it “completely genius in its simplicity.”

But it’s not really that simple, because Tesar takes a high-tech approach, partially steaming his patties first before finishing them on a flat-top grill, to get the perfect combination of crunchy flavorful exterior and moistness, and they are all cooked exactly as ordered in terms of doneness. They are mouth-wateringly pink inside, and when you think about the fast-food style burger, it usually never is. Tesar told me that, “It’s the pink that gives you the psychological enjoyment of meat, but most places overcook it,” and added that, “If you look at the history of great burger places, like White Castle, they cooked the burger on top of the onions, which really steams it.”

The burgers themselves are spot-on delicious, it’s just a matter of which to choose. The version that made the Texas Monthly Top Five in the state was the Pimento Cheese Burger, which tops the big patty with an equally generous 3-ounce glop of homemade pimento cheese, spiced up with Tabasco sauce, along with sautéed red onions, tomato slices and a single leaf of bib lettuce to keep the bun – toasted, always toasted – from absorbing juice and getting soggy. As Hiller wrote, “The result tastes like the Fourth of July, a family reunion, and a summer picnic all rolled into one.”

These are some great burgers, with a perfect combination of crispy sear and juicy meatiness, and the few additions, such as the pimento cheese and the standout bacon on the Magic burger, the third option, are all perfect. The Magic is served on a Thomas’ English muffin with sharp cheddar, lots of tasty bacon, tomato, lettuce and onion. The Knife steakhouses serve all three as well, but add a few more and sometimes specials – I had a mind-blowing rendition of a basic bacon cheeseburger, my personal favorite, topped with three layers of excellent bacon. At lunch you can opt for one with truffle mayo, while at dinner toppings get fancy: a slab of pork belly with collard greens and jalapeño mayo or a slice of beef short rib with collard greens and horseradish mayo.

The french fries are fresh and very good, not quite great, but certainly worth having, and like the burgers, very reasonably priced. The shakes are solidly satisfying and complete the picture of a throwback American burger joint. Texas is a big state with a lot of burgers, but fans will be happy they took the time to seek out Knife Burger, while those with more rarefied tastes will appreciate the gourmet version at Knife steakhouse. As Hiller told me, “Tesar is a burger wizard who knows how to combine top-quality Texas beef, a squishy bun and a few simple condiments into one of America’s best burgers.”

Pilgrimage-worthy?: Yes, for burger lovers.

Rating: OMG! (Scale: Blah, OK, Mmmm, Yum!, OMG!)

Price: $-$$ ($ cheap, $$ moderate, $$$ expensive)

Details: Knife Burger: Legacy Hall, Dallas; Shops at Willow Bend, Plano; Crockett Hall, Fort Worth; knifeburgers.com. Knife: Dallas and Plano; knifedallas.com.

A local's Dallas steakhouse trail You could spend a month in Dallas eating only at steakhouses, but that wouldn't leave much time (or room) for barbecue or Tex-Mex or any of the chef-driven restaurants for which the region has received acclaim. Instead, follow this trail to the best steakhouses in town. Begin at Pappas Bros. Steakhouse, a short drive from DFW International Airport, which just happens to also be the shortest distance between your arrival and one of the city's best dining experiences. Pappas Bros. dry ages its beef in house and pulls wines from its 33,000-bottle collection - one of the best in Texas - especially convenient given that you're probably going to need a drink. Pappas Bros. Steakhouse looks and feels like a classic steakhouse: tall ceilings, soft lighting, leather chairs. The restaurant specializes in dry-aged USDA Prime beef and premium wines whose list garners Wine Spectator Grand Awards each year. Pappas Bros. dry ages its beef in house for up to 42 days, cooks all its food from scratch and takes no shortcuts. You can order salmon or a seafood platter, but what's the point when you can eat one of the city's best rib-eye steaks served by some of the city's best staff? Plenty of Dallas steakhouses serve USDA Prime beef. One or two also carry some beef imported from Japan. Nick & Sam's Steakhouse is the only restaurant to serve eight imported varieties of Japanese beef, including Kobe, Hokkaido, Ohmi, Miyazaki and Hyogo. That's more authentic Japanese beef than any other steakhouse in America stocks. Nick & Sam's chef and co-owner Samir Dhurandhar amps up the luxury even further: he'll create an off-the-menu steak sampler so you can try all of them at the same time. "We're one of only eight restaurants in America where you can order Hyogo beef from Japan," says Nick & Sam's Steakhouse chef and co-owner Samir Dhurandhar. "Of course, we're also the only one that also has Hokkaido, Ohmi and Miyazaki, too." Shown clockwise from top left (price per ounce): Hokkaido ($55), Ohmi ($48), Miyazaki ($37), Hyogo ($67). And if you think that no one would pay $670 for a 10-ounce steak, think again. Dhurandhar says he sells 15-30 pounds of the superprime Hyogo beef every week. "We always have something exotic on the menu," says Nick & Sam's chef and co-owner Samir Dhurandhar. "Right now, it's these Dutch Harbor king crabs. They're $500 each, and we sell a dozen a week as appetizers." In addition to prime steaks and Japanese beef, Nick & Sam's serves some of the city's best sushi and sashimi. "We always have something exotic," chef and co-owner Samir Dhurandhar says. "Right now, it's this Akamutsu Japanese sea bass ($40 per ounce), but next week it'll be something else." Named (and sized) for Dallas Mavericks player Dirk Nowitzki, the 43-ounce USDA Prime bone-in filet is custom cut to honor the basketball player, whose jersey number is 43, for his contributions to the city. The "Dirk" is only available at Nick & Sam's, which sells a dozen of the specially dry-aged Allen Brothers steaks each week. Like the over-the-top menu at Nick & Sam's Steakhouse, the restaurant's main dining room is also a showstopper. 'Top Chef 'contestant John Tesar serves dry-aged USDA prime beef at his Knife steakhouse that's unlike any other in the U.S., he says. "We're the only place that dry ages our beef up to 400 days. You can spend a bundle here, but I'm a chef and apply chef techniques to less expensive cuts of meat like flat iron, culotte and tri-tip so that they'll be just as tender and delicious as prime beef." Knife steakhouse serves as the marquee restaurant of the Highland Hotel in Dallas. "We respect our products," Knife chef and owner John Tesar says. "We don't tenderize the meats with papaya or pins or crazy tenderizers. We just buy great meat, put it in our aging box, cook it properly and put it on your plate. We do it better than most people - and you can taste that." Knife steakhouse chef and owner John Tesar dry ages his beef in house for up to 400 days. "You don't just plop meat in a cooler, add a UV light and let it go for a month," Tesar says. "That doesn't turn into great dry-aged steaks. You don't have to eat a 90-day or 120-day or 240-day dry-aged steak to notice the difference. Just try a proper 45-day dry-aged steak, and you'll never go back to wet-aged." John Tesar's hit steakhouse, Knife, also serves one of Texas' best burgers: his pimento cheese burger (farthest right) was ranked among the top five burgers in the state by 'Texas Monthly Magazine'. Dee Lincoln (left) and her chef, T.J. Lengnick, are the culinary superpowers at Dee Lincoln Prime. Lincoln is the co-founder of Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse but now runs her own place. "The first time people come to Dee Lincoln Prime is to see what Dee Lincoln is doing," says Lincoln. "They miss the original Del Frisco's and wonder if I can recapture that magic. They come here hoping to see me, but then they keep coming back whether I'm here or not - and I'm here a lot. I'm all in. This is my baby, and I'm not letting go of it." Dee Lincoln Prime serves Allen Bros. USDA Prime, the same steaks that brought acclaim to Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse, the chain she co-founded than later sold. "Without a doubt, Dallas is the best steakhouse city in America," Lincoln says. "It's a more powerful steakhouse city than New York or Chicago or Miami because we do steaks better than any of them. And I should know because I opened the biggest steakhouse in Manhattan." "Take a look at this restaurant," says Dee Lincoln, surveying the dining room of her Dee Lincoln Prime. "It's elegant, it's beautiful, it has a soul. There's a lot of natural light, art and culture in here. You have to evolve and so does a steakhouse. You can't stay with dark paneling and leather if you want to move forward." Dee Lincoln Prime occupies a choice site adjacent to Dallas Cowboys Headquarters at The Star in Frisco, a Dallas suburb. "I'm never doing another seafood tower again in my life," says Dee Lincoln, who co-founded Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse but now owns Dee Lincoln Prime. "But that doesn't mean I'm not doing beautiful seafood like this sashimi platter." Al Biernat (right) and Brad Fuller run Al Biernat's, a pair of steakhouses widely acclaimed for gracious service and USDA Prime beef from Allen Brothers of Chicago. Biernat, once a GM of Palm steakhouses, left to create his own successful brand. As popular as the prime steaks are at Al Biernat's, no one should miss "Al's salad," with its mix of hearts of palm, avocado, shrimp, crab and garlic dressing. Even if you think you can't eat another bite after a big meal at Al Biernat's, find a way. The coconut cream pie is worth every calorie. The main dining room inside Al Biernat's is bright and airy. Al Biernat's serves wet-aged USDA Prime steaks sourced primarily from Allen Brothers in Chicago, and super-prime beef raised in Texas like this Black Angus/wagyu beef sourced from a ranch outside Dallas. Al Biernat's North is restaurateur Al Biernat's second steakhouse. Following a multimillion-dollar redo, it inhabits the space that once housed the original Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse. Chris Vogeli, the chef and co-owner of III Forks, serves USDA Prime steaks at his 800-seat steakhouse, including super-premium beef from Strube Ranch in east Texas. The seven-unit chain was founded in Dallas 20 years ago by Dale Wamsted, who with Dee Lincoln co-founded Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse. "Visitors come to III Forks expecting a big steak," says chef and co-owner Chris Vogeli. "It's how we do business here. All of Dallas knows us for big steaks and incredible service. We don't mess with where the beef comes from, how we season it or how we cook it. We think we know how to do beef, so we haven't changed how we do it in 20 years." "Everyone loves our corn," says Chris Voglie, the chef and co-owner of III Forks, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. "We go through 30 bushels a week of sweet corn and shuck all of [the] corn ourselves." The creamed corn is based on a recipe borrowed from a ranch hand from the Texas panhandle. "We wanted a grand steak and seafood place, with lots of hand-carved woods and antler chandeliers so that it looked like it was both Texas and French at the same time," says III Forks chef and co-owner Chris Voglie. "The menu started out as half seafood, half steak, but we dropped most of the seafood because people around here really love steak. Now, we're meat and potatoes." III Forks serves USDA Prime beef, like this bone-in "tomahawk" steak. The steaks are broiled at 1,600 degrees then finished with a couple of pats of cold butter. Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse was founded in Dallas, though its menu nods to the big, bold flavors of New Orleans. The creole-spiced jumbo lump crab cake is still one of the best anywhere. The lemon doberge cake served at Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse is among the restaurant's standout desserts. Dallas-based Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse recently debuted a two-story restaurant in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas. Fogo de Chao takes a different spin on the traditional steakhouse with its Brazilian churrascaria. Servers called gauchos roam the dining room offering unlimited portions of skewered, grilled meats. The chain was founded in Dallas. It's new flagship restaurant sits in the same retail development as two other prime beef specialists: Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse and Haywire. Classic steakhouses aren't the only prime steakhouses founded in Dallas. The city is also home base for Brazilian churrascaria chain Fogo de Chao, which was recently acquired by a private equity firm for $560 million. B&B Butchers, located in nearby Fort Worth, Texas, sports a decidedly casual feel. In addition to USDA Prime beef, the restaurant serves A5 Kobe beef from Tajima cattle and dry ages much of its USDA Prime beef in house. The dining room at B&B Butchers is bright and airy. An adjacent butcher shop sells the same beef to cook at home, plus prepared foods and sandwiches for takeout. B&B Butchers sets itself apart from other steakhouses by dry aging imported A5 Japanese wagyu beef in-house. The restaurant's owners honed their steakhouse chops working as executives and managers at the Smith & Wollensky steakhouse chain. Here, B&B Butchers general manager Darren McDonald shows off what's aging. Inside The Joule Hotel in downtown Dallas, CBD Provisions is morphing into a steakhouse. The restaurant dry ages prime beef along with hams and charcuterie at The Joule's offsite aging facility, bakery and central kitchen, called The Commissary. Zach Dunphy (pictured) directs the aging program. CBD Provisions is the city's best hotel steak purveyor. The downtown Dallas restaurant serves USDA Prime beef sourced largely from Texas ranches such as 44 Farms and nearby A Bar N Ranch. Celebrating the "bigger is better" mantra, Town Hearth is an over-the-top Dallas steakhouse whose chef and owner, Nick Badovinus, refuses to call his restaurant a steakhouse. With 63 chandeliers, a submarine, a motorcycle and a classic car in the kitchen, Town Hearth follows its own path, but the beef-heavy menu (with locally raised beef from the Rosewood Ranch) whispers "modern steakhouse." There's a silver 1961 MG-A convertible in the kitchen at Town Hearth, a Dallas steakhouse whose owner won't call it a steakhouse. That's okay; the rest of us will. This submarine sits in an 11-foot aquarium that separates the dining room from the bar at Town Hearth in Dallas. "Steak is so important in Dallas that even hotel restaurants have to have a great steak on the menu," says Dean Fearing, the chef and co-owner of Fearing's at The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas. Fearing and his executive chef, Eric Dreyer (pictured right, next to Dean Fearing), recently rolled out a dedicated steak menu that features beef from A Bar N Ranch,on the outskirts of Dallas. An increasing number of Texas ranchers are directly supplying restaurants with prime beef. Texas C-Bar at the new Big Beat Dallas, a collection of restaurants at Toyota Music Factory in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas, serves a prime ribeye steak sourced directly from owner Billy Bob Barnett's Texas cattle ranch. Even big steakhouse chains have to up their quality to be successful in Dallas. LongHorn Steakhouse, for example, recently entered the Dallas market with a USDA Prime ribeye steak that's only offered in its Texas restaurants. Ranchers at 44 Farms raise Black Angus-Wagyu beef cattle whose steaks are sold at the top steakhouses and restaurants in Dallas, such as Knife, CBD Provisions, Haywire, the Ranch at Las Colinas and Fearing's. "44 Farms beef tastes better and ages better than every other beef in America," says Knife chef-owner John Tesar. "It's because their genetics are better and they're finished on sorghum and molasses rather than silage, which means their meat tastes incredible." Rosewood Ranch, 50 miles southeast of Dallas, raises Black Angus-wagyu cattle whose steaks are served at several prominent Dallas steakhouses, including Town Hearth and Ocean Prime, and at chef Jose Andres' Bazaar Meats in Las Vegas. "Corporations, restaurants, hotels, everybody in Dallas is selling tons of steaks and none of them are failing," says Michael Scott (right), the corporate chef of Rosewood Ranch. "People now care about where their beef comes from and how it was raised," adds ranch manager Kenneth Braddock (left).

Larry Olmsted has been writing about food and travel for more than 15 years. An avid eater and cook, he has attended cooking classes in Italy, judged a barbecue contest and once dined with Julia Child. Follow him on Twitter, @TravelFoodGuy, and if there's a unique American eatery you think he should visit, send him an email at travel@usatoday.com. Some of the venues reviewed by this column provided complimentary services.