Anheuser-Busch is sending 300,000 cans of canned water in response to Hurricane Florence.

Big Beer is looking to help out in a big way in the wake of Hurricane Florence.

Anheuser-Busch, which has sent emergency canned water to disaster-hit areas for more than two decades, has 300,000 cans of water on the way to the region expected to be hit by the storm targeting the Carolina coasts.

Also chipping in: Miller Coors, which has 200,000 12-ounce cans of water en route.



At the request of the American Red Cross, Anheuser-Busch has delivered canned drinking water to communities hit by disasters for more than 20 years. It has six truckloads of water headed to Florence, the company says. Last year, A-B sent more than 3 million cans of water to Puerto Rico and across the U.S. in response to wildfires, floods and hurricanes.

MillerCoors, which has 80 pallets of water headed from its Shenandoah, Virginia, brewery to the American Red Cross and community shelters, has in the recent past donated more than 550,000 cans of water to Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the Caribbean after hurricanes.

"We hope this water donation provides some relief and comfort to residents and first responders in Hurricane Florence’s path,” said Karina Diehl, MillerCoors senior director for national community affairs, according to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, TV channel Fox6. “It’s a MillerCoors priority to do our part in helping the communities where our consumers, employees and distributors call home.”

AB's canned water has always been produced at its Cartersville, Georgia, plant, but the company has converted its Fort Collins, Colorado, brewery to be able to send more water when needed.

The brewer ran a commercial during the Super Bowl in February showing off how its brewery can switch to canning water, as opposed to beer.

“This year, as part of Budweiser’s Super Bowl commercial launch, we committed to expanding our emergency drinking water program," said Bill Bradley, vice president of community affairs at Anheuser-Busch, in a statement. "Today, we’re pleased to be officially delivering on that promise, doubling our production capacity to help our fellow Americans in times of need.”

