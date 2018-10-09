WASHINGTON – The Senate Judiciary Committee is poised to vote as early as next week on Brett Kavanaugh – President Donald Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court.

Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, released an agenda Monday with Kavanaugh's name at the top of a list of judicial nominees that the committee will consider Thursday.

However, Democrats are expected to use a committee rule to delay the vote until Sept. 20 or 27. Democrats have complained that the Republican majority is trying to rush Kavanaugh's confirmation without giving senators enough time to review his records.

The committee held four tumultuous days of hearings last week on Kavanaugh's nomination. During two of those days, Kavanaugh was the only witness and faced tough questions about his views on abortion, gun control, and the limits of presidential power.

The hearings were marked by loud protests and partisan battles. Democrats objected to the White House withholding more than 100,000 documents about Kavanaugh, and Republicans accused Democrats of trying to drag out the process to score political points with liberal groups.

The committee will recommend to the full Senate whether to confirm Kavanaugh to the high court. Kavanaugh, a federal appeals court judge, also worked in the administration of former President George W. Bush, where he served in the White House Counsel's Office and as Bush's staff secretary.

Republican leaders are trying to confirm Kavanaugh before the Supreme Court's next session begins Oct. 1. If approved by the full Senate, Kavanaugh would fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy.

More: Brett Kavanaugh: His views on key issues he could face as a Supreme Court justice

More: Brett Kavanaugh: Most dramatic moments from Supreme Court confirmation hearings

More: Brett Kavanaugh: Top takeaways from first day of Supreme Court confirmation hearings

A look at Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com