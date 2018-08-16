Chris Watts mug shot.

Weld County Sheriff's Office

FREDERICK, Colo. — Authorities say they have found the body of a pregnant Colorado woman reported missing this week and believe they know where the bodies of her two children are.

The announcement Thursday came a few hours after police said they had arrested 33-year-old Christopher Watts in the disappearance of his 34-year-old wife, Shanann, and their two daughters, 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste.

Shanann Watts and her two daughters had been the subject of an intense search since they were reported missing on Monday. Wednesday, her husband, Chris Watts, was taken into custody and later admitted to killing all three, according to law enforcement and family.

Shanann Watts was 15 weeks pregnant.

Chris Watts is being held at the Weld County jail. He is charged with three counts of murder in the first degree and three counts of tampering with physical evidence.

Frankie Rzucek, who identified himself on his Facebook page as the brother of Shanann Watts, posted to Facebook late Wednesday night accusing Chris Watts, 33, of killing her and their two daughters. A family friend, Lauren Arnold, told 9NEWS late Wednesday that family members had told her that Chris Watts had confessed to killing Shanann and their two daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3.

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

“That piece of s--- may he rot in hell. He killed my pregnant sister and my two nieces. Her husband Chris Watts," Rzucek said in the post.

A noticeable increase in police activity could be seen late Wednesday night at the family’s home. A pickup truck was towed from the scene, and a dog was taken out of the home and handed to someone outside.

An officer is also supervising the tow of this truck, but we do not know how it is related to the Watts case. #9News pic.twitter.com/kaXtbxTBHO — Katie Eastman (@KatieEastman) August 16, 2018

The day before his arrest Chris Watts told 9NEWS that the disappearance of his wife and daughters was traumatic.

"I'm just hoping right now that she's somewhere safe...." he said. "Like, this house is not the same. Last night was traumatic. Last night was — I can't really stay in this house again with nobody here."

More: Dad accused of killing a man who tried to enter his daughter's bathroom stall

More: 13th killing linked to California suspect

More: In Iowa, 48 juveniles have gone missing in July. Here's why that number may be misleading.

Frederick police Sgt. Ian Albert said Shanann Watts and her daughters were reported missing on Monday by a friend who was concerned that she hadn’t heard from the woman. The FBI and Colorado Bureau of Investigation joined the investigation Wednesday.

Among the things that puzzled investigators is that Shanann Watts’ purse and medications for the children were found at her house.

On Tuesday, the trio's disappearance was updated to an "Endangered Missing Alert," because there may also be some medical concerns with the missing children, according to CBI.

In the interview the day before his arrest, Chris Watts glowingly described his girls.

"Celeste. She's just a bottle of energy," he said. "She's — I call her rampage because she's got two speeds: go or she's sleeping. Bella. She's the more calm, cautious, mothering type and she's more like me — she's more calm."

Neighbors spoke to 9NEWS on Wednesday and were shocked to hear the family was missing.

Mike Hendrickson said he's lived in the Watts' neighborhood almost seven years but would only talk to the Watts in passing.

"She would take the kids to the pool and [Chris Watts] would always take them in a little wagon," he said. "We were always impressed by his doting over them and how much he appeared to love them."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com