PHILADELPHIA  — TV-icon-turned-convicted sexual predator Bill Cosby is staying in prison for now.  

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court rejected a request from Cosby to be released on bail while he appeals his conviction on three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

The order from the court issued Friday does not elaborate on the decision.

Cosby's latest team of defense lawyers filed an appeal earlier this month laying out a list of alleged "trial errors" as reasons why Cosby should get a new trial.

Among the reasons: They say trial Judge Steven O'Neill failed to disclose his alleged feud with a key pretrial witness, the former Montgomery County prosecutor who declined to arrest and prosecute Cosby a decade earlier.

Cosby's lawyers also complained about O'Neill's still unexplained decision to let five other Cosby accusers testify at his second trial, even though he allowed only one such accuser of an "uncharged crime" testify at Cosby's first trial.

A jury convicted the 81-year-old Cosby in April of drugging and molesting a woman in 2004 at his nearby estate in suburban Philadelphia. The jury at his first trial in June 2017 deadlocked and O'Neill declared a mistrial.

Cosby also objects to his sentence of three to 10 years in prison, which he says did not meet state guidelines.

Cosby has been trying to get out of prison for months while his case moves through the appeals process, seeking the same bail and restrictions he had during the two years before his trials.  

The legally blind comedian is housed in a new state prison about 20 miles from his estate.

Bill Cosby in handcuffs: His sentencing in photos
Bill Cosby arrives for the second day of his sentencing hearing at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, in Norristown, Pa.
Bill Cosby is escorted out of the Montgomery County Correctional Facility, Sept. 25, 2018, in Eagleville, Pa., following his sentencing to three-to-10-year prison sentence for sexual assault.
A handcuffed Bill Cosby is taken away in handcuffs after he was sentenced to three-to 10-years for felony sexual assault on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, in Norristown, Pa.
Bill Cosby is seen in a new booking photo taken after he received a 3-to-10 year prison sentence Tuesday.
Montgomery County Judge Steven O'Neill walks towards the courtroom on the second day of Bill Cosby's sentencing hearing on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, in Norristown, Pa.
Former model and Cosby accuser, Janice Dickinson gestures outside the Montgomery County Courthouse during Bill Cosby's sentencing hearing, Tuesday.
Bill Cosby accuser Lili Bernard, center left, and other people queue inside the Montgomery County Courthouse before Cosby's arrival on the second day of his sentencing hearing on Tuesday.
Cosby accuser Andrea Constand (2R) leaves the courtroom during a lunch break in the Bill Cosby sentencing hearing at the Montgomery County Courthouse for sentencing in his sexual assault trial in Norristown, Pa. on Sept. 24, 2018. Disgraced US television icon Bill Cosby returned to a Pennsylvania court on Monday to face sentencing for sexual assault, five months after his conviction at the first celebrity trial of the #MeToo era.
Activist Bird Milliken demonstrates outside the Montgomery County Courthouse with an effigy of Bill Cosby in a shopping cart outside the Montgomery County Courthouse on the first day of sentencing in Cosby's sexual assault trial, Monday. In April, Cosby was found guilty on three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. 60 women have accused the 81-year-old entertainer of sexual assault.
Activist Bird Milliken lifts her voice outside the Montgomery County Courthouse.
Attorney Gloria Allred speaks outside of the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., during a break, Monday, in the sentencing hearing for entertainer Bill Cosby. Cosby was found guilty on three counts of sexual assault against Andrea Constand in 2004.
Accuser Lili Bernard, who has said she was drugged and raped by Bill Cosby in the 1990s, converses with a man outside Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. on Monday. Cosby faced the start of a sentencing hearing Monday at which a judge will decide how to punish the 81-year-old comedian who blazed the trail for other black entertainers and donated millions to black causes but preyed on at least one young woman and perhaps many more.
NORRISTOWN, PA - SEPTEMBER 24: Former model and accuser Janice Dickinson leaves the courtroom during a break in the sexual assault trial sentencing hearing for entertainer Bill Cosby, Monday.
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby (L) returns to the courtroom after a break with his spokesman Andrew Wyatt and Ebonee Benson at the Montgomery County Courthouse, during his sexual assault trial sentencing, Monday.
A supporter holds up a shirt after the first day of comedian Bill Cosby's sentencing hearing at the Montgomery County Courthouse.
Attorney Gloria Allred and Cosby accusers, wait to speaks with members of the media during a recess in Bill Cosby's sentencing hearing on Monday.
Accuser Andrea Constand returns to the courtroom during a lunch break at the sentencing hearing, Monday, for Bill Cosby.
Accuser Victoria Valentino, center, a former Playboy playmate who accused Bill Cosby of slipping her pills and raping her in the late 1960s, appears with a protester near the Montgomery County Courthouse Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in Norristown, Pa.
Bill Cosby's lawyer Philip C. Green departs the Montgomery County Courthouse on the first day of sentencing in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial in Norristown, Pa. 60 women have accused the 80 year old entertainer of sexual assault.