What we can learn 20 years after Clinton's impeachment

It was exactly 20 years ago, that House Republicans voted to impeach President Bill Clinton. Then, outraged by allegations of perjury, obstruction of justice and sexual misbehavior leveled against the president, Clinton's political opponents argued that impeachment was the right course for the country. The Senate refused to convict Clinton — and he survived the trial. However, his top accuser, House Speaker Newt Gingrich, didn't, and the Republican party lost seats during the next election. All of this may be a cautionary tale to Democrats who are calling for President Donald Trump's impeachment amid allegations ofhis colluding with Russia during the 2016 election, obstructing investigations and violating campaign finance laws by paying hush money to two women.

All eyes on the Federal Reserve rate decision

A day after the Dow closed higher but well off its best levels, Wall Street's focus shifts to the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates Wednesday. The stock market has been weighed down by a long list of worries ranging from fears that the economy will suffer if the Fed hikes interest rates too aggressively, to uncertainty about the trade dispute between the U.S. and China. Investors are hoping that the Fed, led by chairman Jerome Powell, will refrain from raising interest rates for a fourth time this year when it breaks from its two-day meeting Wednesday. President Donald Trump also weighed in and called for a halt in raising rates, adding: "Don’t let the market become any more illiquid than it already is."

These 30 vehicles are the safest 2019 models

Strong crash-test performance, collision avoidance systems and high-quality headlights enabled 30 vehicles to qualify for the top honors in the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's initial (IIHS) 2019 model-year rankings. The list, released Wednesday, includes several major automakers led by Subaru and Korean auto brands Kia and Hyundai. IIHS tightened its qualifications for 2019, increasing the crash-test standards from a year earlier. Yet tests have shown that many vehicles throughout the industry fail to provide sufficient nighttime illumination due to poor manufacturing, inadequate design or outdated regulations. "That’s probably been the one area where we still see a lot more room for improvement," said David Harkey, president of IIHS.

2019 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ vehicles revealed The 2019 Kia Optima SX. The 2019 Hyundai Kona. The 2019 Subaru WRX. The 2019 Mercedes E-Class sedan. The 2019 Toyota Avalon. The 2019 Toyota Camry Nightshade Edition. The 2019 Honda Insight. The 2019 Lexus ES 300H. The 2019 Mazda CX-5. The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class, European edition. The 2019 Kia Forte. The 2019 Kia Niro hybrid. The 2019 Kia Niro plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. The 2019 Kia Sorento. The 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe. The 2019 Hyundai Elantra. The 2019 BMW 530e iPerformance, a European version of the 5-series sedan. The 2018 BMW X3 M40D. The 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV. The 2019 Acura RDX. The 2019 Genesis G80. The 2018 Genesis G90. The 2019 Subaru Outback. The 2019 Subaru Legacy. The 2019 Subaru Ascent. The 2019 Subaru Impreza wagon. The 2019 Subaru Crosstrek. The 2019 Subaru Impreza 4-door sedan.

Chim chiminey, chim chiminey, chim chim cher-ee . . . alert: 'Mary Poppins' sequel is out

“Mary Poppins Returns,” Disney's sequel to its way-back-when, 1964 gem with Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke, opens nationwide Wednesday. This time, Emily Blunt quite capably takes an umbrella in hand as the nanny of the title, and Broadway's "Hamilton" honcho Lin-Manuel Miranda adds co-star magic. Alas, the musical bits are all new, but they're pretty catchy, USA TODAY's Brian Truitt says . Watch for Van Dyke's appearance in the latest film, which also stars Emily Mortimer, Meryl Streep, Colin Firth and Ben Whishaw.

On the red carpet at the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Hollywood premiere British/US actress Emily Blunt arrives for the world premiere of Disney's "Mary Poppins Returns" at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood on November 29, 2018. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images ORG XMIT: 'Mary Pop ORIG FILE ID: AFP_1B81F9 US actor John Krasinski arrives for the world premiere of Disney's "Mary Poppins Returns" at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood on November 29, 2018. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images ORG XMIT: 'Mary Pop ORIG FILE ID: AFP_1B81EH US composer/playwright/actor Lin-Manuel Miranda and his wife Vanessa Nadal arrive for the world premiere of Disney's "Mary Poppins Returns" at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood on November 29, 2018. College football fans get another holiday treat

The Early Signing Period for high school recruits begins early Wednesday, and if previous signing days are any indication, things could get wild. Prepare for Wednesday's flurry of activity by seeing which players made the USA TODAY High School Sports top 100 rankings. Want to find out where the stars of tomorrow will play college football next year? Be sure to follow USA TODAY Sports for non-stop coverage of the Early Signing Period. The signing period runs through Friday.