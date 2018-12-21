Missouri's Big Muddy Refuge is a wildlife wonderland The Big Muddy National Fish and Wildlife Refuge was established after the Great Flood of 1993 that ravaged the Midwest Big Muddy National Fish and Wildlife Refuge now provides a buffer for natural flooding and great recreational activities for visitors. Birding and wildlife viewing are popular activities at Big Muddy National Fish and Wildlife Refuge. Swans and other waterfowl can also be seen at Big Muddy. Herons are one of several bird species spotted at the refuge. The refuge is building a reputation as a destination for deer hunting. Kayaking and canoeing the scour holes is also popular. The new headquarters building at the Big Muddy National Fish and Wildlife Refuge in Missouri. Floodwaters from 1993 rendered fertile soil for flowers and trees. The refuge includes the 2,550-acre Overton Bottoms North.

BOONVILLE, Mo. – After being gouged, carved, cut and shifted by glacial forces, the Missouri River flowed free and ran wild for millennia. The result was a surrounding bottomland nourished by the natural pulse of the river. Wildlife flourished in these bountiful surroundings.

Native Americans lived with the rhythms of the river for centuries, but things began to change after Europeans arrived. Commercial travel proved treacherous. In the century following Lewis and Clark, more than 300 steamboats sank in the Missouri, victims of the river’s countless snags, shoals and ever-shifting sands.

Eventually, the upper and middle Missouri were dammed; the lower river, including the winding 367-mile stretch that connects Kansas City and St. Louis, was channelized, the banks stabilized and the river made navigable.

Timber was felled and croplands appeared. The rich, lush bottomlands, no longer benefiting from the river’s natural ebb and flow, became less favorable to wildlife.

Then came the Great Flood of 1993 and its unequalled havoc. For months, the floodwaters raged. When the waters finally abated, the landscape had changed, as had the lives of many people who lived and worked near the river. Thousands of acres of productive farmland, for example, had been blasted by the torrent and scarred by the sands it had left behind. Many areas were marked with scour holes. The price tag for repairing the damage soared into the billions.

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

The year following the flood the U. S. Fish and Wildlife Service established the Big Muddy National Fish and Wildlife Refuge. The refuge wouldn’t prevent another flood but it would make some areas better suited to handle one.

“There had been talk of establishing a refuge for a long time,” said Anna Weyers, a refuge specialist for the Big Muddy property. “They had talked about the importance of having a refuge that would protect the flood plain.”

The historic flood helped push the refuge off the planning board and into reality.

No property was (or will be) confiscated for the refuge. Property is purchased only from sellers, several of which stepped forward following the crushing effects of the flood.

“We had a lot of damaged flood-plain lands and a lot of willing sellers,” said Big Muddy park ranger Tim Haller.

Much of that property had been in crop cultivation. But what had been soybean and corn fields are, today, hardly recognizable thanks to reforestation, which has occurred at a stunning rate.

“We have a mosaic out there,” said Haller, who has seen much of the forest return during his 17 years at Big Muddy. “We have some open lands and some that are pretty heavily forested, mostly cottonwoods and willows. It’s amazing how quickly the forest has developed.”

The refuge was officially established Sept. 9, 1994, although the first property wasn’t purchased until the following year.

Today Big Muddy includes about 21,000 acres in 17 units from just east of Kansas City to north St. Louis County, not far from the Missouri’s confluence with the Mississippi River. Most of the refuge property hugs the river corridor, although there are a few small outlying tracts.

The Big Muddy (the name comes from the Missouri River’s historic nickname, inspired by the heavy sediments the powerful river carries) is unique among the more than 500 properties in the federal national wildlife refuge system, according to Weyers.

“Big Muddy is different because a lot of the refuges are protecting a specific species or several species. Or a migration,” she said. “At Big Muddy it’s to protect the flood plain. The flood plain and its species.”

Photo tour: Beautiful Missouri Missouri State Capitol, Jefferson City Warm Springs Ranch St. Louis, the largest city in the Great Plains, has something for everyone ... watch the Cardinals play at Busch Stadium, gamble on a Mississippi riverboat, snap a photo in front of the iconic Gateway Arch or dig in to music history in the city where Tina Turner and Miles Davis got their starts. Forest Park in St. Louis is one of the USA's largest urban parks - bigger even than Central Park in New York. This green space in the heart of the city contains an art museum, zoo, science center, theater and 7.5 miles of recreational trails. Bennett SPrings State Park Branson Belle Branson Landing North Fork of the White River Mark Twain Home & Museum Elephant Rocks State Park Hermann Riverfront Kansas City Chiefs Lake of the Ozarks If you want to retrace the steps of Lewis and Clark through the nation, you'll have to pass through Missouri. In Kansas City, a statue at Clark's Point, overlooking the Missouri River Valley, marks the spot where the legendary adventurers stopped in 1806. Missouri Botanical Garden Munger Moss Route 66 Old Kinderhook Pumpkin Field, Highway 71 North of Elsberry Silver Dollar City starlight theater Arthur Bryants in Kansas CIty Truman Library Johnson's Shut-ins State Park

A lot of critters live here. Numerous fish species, of course. Deer and turkey, small game, snakes, turtles and birds, including migrating waterfowl. A few eagles.

Visitors are welcome and encouraged, although aside from the new and modern contact station (i.e., visitors center), which is located at the end of a gravel road off Highway 98 about 8 miles from Boonville, many visitors might be surprised to find the rules relatively lax and facilities practically non-existent.

The most popular pursuit, according to Weyers?

“Hunting for morel mushrooms is the No. 1 activity on the refuge,” she said. “But we allow fishing, hunting, berry picking, hiking, wildlife watching. We are very open for the public.”

Hunters are welcome. Most refuge hunting is managed under statewide regulations. The refuge is building a reputation as a deer destination.

“It can be pretty good deer hunting but it can also be a bit of a challenge,” he said. “Some areas are pretty thick with new growth timber. But we have a lot of deer and for folks willing to work at it, it can be pretty good.”

Camping is not allowed on the refuge, although sandbars on the Missouri River are managed by the state and typically open to camping. Caution is advised when pitching a campsite on a sandbar, however. They can and do shift.

Horseback riding and trapping are also off-limits, as are all-terrain/off-road vehicles and mountain bikes.

Weyers added that kayaking is growing in popularity, particularly in some of the slower-moving and protected side channels of the Missouri. Kayaking and canoeing the relatively recently formed scour holes is also popular.

“Some of the scour holes are good fishing spots, too,” Weyers added.

Three scour holes are located on the Overton Bottom North Unit, which is also home to the refuge headquarters. The 38-acre I-70 hole, 11-acre Cottonwood hole and the 8-acre Diana hole are accessible by road. Small boats/kayaks/canoes/float tubes can be launched from shore.

If you go

The Big Muddy National Fish & Wildlife Refuge is open year-round. Some areas are subject to flooding. Special regulations apply to some areas. There is no admission fee.

The refuge currently includes 17 units, including 13 along the river corridor. From west to east these include: Jackass Bend (950 acres), Baltimore Bottom (1,749 acres), Cranberry Bend (1,062 acres), Cambridge Bend (538 acres), Lisbon Bottom and Jameson Island (3,885 combined acres), Overton Bottoms North (2,550 acres), Overton Bottoms South (3,886 acres), Providence (570 acres), St. Aubert Island (1,124 acres), Berger Bend (440 acres), Boone’s Crossing (572 acres) and Cora Island (1,265 acres).

Most refuge lands and waters are open to hunting and fishing. State license requirements and bags limits generally apply. Deer hunting is limited to archery-only in some areas. A 100-acre block surrounding the visitors center is closed to hunting. There are several hiking trails on the property.

For more information, visit fws.gov/refuge/Big_Muddy or facebook.com/BigMuddyNWR.

25 must-see buildings in Missouri Gateway Arch, Jefferson National Expansion Memorial (Architect: Eero Saarinen, FAIA; Firm: Eero Saarinen and Associates, Architects): Eero Saarinen’s winning national competition entry to commemorate the United States’ westward expansion through the Louisiana Purchase is an iconic design — an architectural and engineering feat with an inspirational aesthetic form to capture the boldness of the pioneers heading west. The 630-foot-tall stainless steel, inverted, flattened catenary arch is as modern today as when it was conceived 68 years ago – “a landmark of lasting significance.” Construction is nearly complete to expand the Museum of Westward Expansion toward the Old Courthouse with a new west entrance and a park over the highway to unite the Arch grounds with downtown St. Louis. Kansas City Union Station (Architect: Jarvis Hunt, Architect, Chicago, Illinois; Renovation/Science City/Skywalk to Crown Center architects: HNTB, Production Architect and Architect of Record; Union Station Architects (USA) – a team of prominent architects including HNTB; BNIM; CDFM2; Rafael Architects; Mackey Mitchell Architects and Zahner; Todd Bolender Center for Dance and Creativity: BNIM Architects): Once the third largest train station in the country, the monumentally proportioned, Beaux-Arts Classic style train station, with its T-shaped plan extending over the train tracks, opened in 1914 with 850,000 square feet, 900 rooms and monumental interior volumes. While hundreds of thousands of passengers passed through the station each year in its prime, its use began to decline after World War II and was closed in the 1980s, narrowly escaping demolition until a sales tax initiative was passed to save it. Today it houses Science City, the Arvin Gottlieb Planetarium, the Regnier Extreme Screen Theatre (3-D movie screen), the H&R Bloch City Stage Theater, temporary museum exhibits, restaurants, shops and an Amtrak Station and the Todd Bolender Center for Dance and Creativity. The Bloch Building/The Nelson-Atkins Art Museum of Art (Design Architect: Steven Holl, FAIA, of Steven Holl Architect; Architect of Record: BNIM): The Steven Holl, FAIA design strikes a delicate and respectful balance between old and new when Holl describes his concept as “the stone and the feather,” in which the 1933 Nelson Atkins Art Museum (designed by Wight & Wight), with its original, formal, classical Beaux-Arts stone museum is complemented by the new 2007 Bloch Building addition (the feather) with ample natural light through channel glass walls, free circulation, and flowing space — all set to the east of the original. The Bloch Building, an 870-foot-long extension, integrates architecture and landscape, featuring sculptural glass “lenses” that project through grass-covered roofs and a dramatic lobby and galleries with curved walls of natural light during the day that glow at night. The new addition joins the original at the east base of the Nelson-Atkins Museum, integrating with and improving the original museum’s circulation patterns. The Abbey of Saint Mary and Saint Louis—Priory Chapel, Church for the parish of Saint Anselm at the St. Louis Abbey (Architect: Gyo Obata, FAIA of Hellmuth, Obata & Kassabaum (HOK)): Originally designed for a community of Benedictine monks, this remarkable 1962 monastic church transcends time, is transformational, and achieves a balance and synergy between monasticism and modernity. Architect Gyo Obata, FAIA conceived the building before Vatican II, and the plan and structure have a clarity and simplicity that impart a unified, uncluttered, and serene place for worship which has remained mostly unchanged for its fifty-four years of service. The elegance of structure, simplicity of materials, soft quality of natural light, acoustics for singing and chanting, and central focus on the altar all contribute to the theological heart of worship, whether in community or in quiet contemplation. Bolduc House: The Louis Bolduc House is an important French Colonial building and a prime example of poteaux sur solle (posts-on-sill) construction that uses vertical oak timbers set about six inches apart and infilled with bousillage (a mixture of mud, straw, and horsehair) that hardened to a cement-like texture. A porch wraps around the house and provides shade and protection to the living quarters, with windows allow for cooling cross ventilation. This meticulously restored home is now a museum and a National Historic Landmark that is now owned by the National Society of Colonial Dames of America in the State of Missouri. Daniel Boone Regional Library (Architect: Hardy Holzman Pfeiffer Associates, New York and Los Angeles): Built in 2002, the 102,000-square-foot Columbia Public Library is a noteworthy design by Hardy Holzman Pfeiffer Associates. Its dynamic, dramatic cylindrical form is a prime example of the architecture firm’s approach: collages of styles, colliding forms, and superimposing one plan idea onto another to yield geometric and dramatic interior spaces. Large skylights are “carved” from the curved, masonry cylinder to introduce abundant natural light while shifted grids, diagonals, and a range of materials, colors, and textures result in a more informal and humanistic architecture. The Boley Building (Architect: Louis Curtiss; Renovation and restoration architect: Helix Architecture + Design): The first glass and metal curtain wall building in the United States, the six-story Boley Building was designed by Canadian-born architect Louis Curtiss as a clothing store for Charles N. Boley, offering abundant glass for the display of merchandise. The Boley Building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1971. After an extensive, multi-phase renovation and restoration project designed by Helix Architecture + Design was completed in 2009, the Boley Building is now the corporate headquarters of Andrews McMeel Universal, an international media and entertainment company. Firestone Baars Chapel at Stephens College (Architect: Eero Saarinen, FAIA, Eero Saarinen & Associates): In 1939, the students and faculty at Stephens College selected Eliel Saarinen in 1939 to create a chapel to represent many faiths and their commonality. With the passing of Eliel Saarinen in 1950, his son, Eero Saarinen, FAIA, then designed the 300-seat, elegant chapel within a simple, geometric cube topped by a pyramidal roof and spire, a redesign and reinterpretation of the earlier concept for a round building with a dome (metaphor for eternity) with a surrounding reflecting pool (place of solitude and spirituality) as proposed by his father. Its four vestibule entries reach out in all directions; the sanctuary is separated from the exterior by a perforated brick screen wall, and terraced seats surround the altar under a central skylight and corner skylights with an elegant structural wood frame roof. St. Mary Aldermanbury: The St. Mary Aldermanbury is a reconstructed building designed by one of the greatest Baroque architects, Sir Christopher Wren, after the Great Fire of London in 1666 destroyed the original church. Today’s structure is made up of three elements: the reconstructed Church of St. Mary Aldermanbury, the museum located below the Church, and the “Breakthrough” sculpture with eight sections of the Berlin Wall to commemorate the fall of the Berlin Wall and the “Sinews of Peace” speech that Churchill gave in Fulton in 1946. With only a blackened shell and tower remaining after World War II bombings, it was slated for demolition twenty years later, at which time, Westminster College stepped in to offer to save and reconstruct the church in honor of Churchill. After four years of planning and raising financial support, the stone blocks were labeled and shipped to Fulton, followed by a reconstruction groundbreaking ceremony (April, 1964) with President Harry Truman in attendance, the rebuilding of church and a May 1969 dedication, more than three hundred years after the Great Fire of London destroyed it. National World War I Museum at Liberty Memorial (Architect: Harold Van Buren Magonigle, New York; Architect: Wight and Wight; Restoration and expansion architect: ASAI Architecture): Liberty Memorial is a monumentally-scaled Beaux Arts Classical design composed of a pair of limestone buildings, Memory Hall and Exhibition Hall; a 217-foot-tall towering shaft, Liberty Memorial Tower; sculptures of four Guardian Spirits, two Assyrian Sphinxes, two Cinerary urns; the Great Frieze bas-relief; decorative bronze art; and dramatic open vistas. An impressive team of architects led by Harold Van Buren Magonigle, landscape architects, artists, and civic leaders created this compelling monument to those who sacrificed their lives during World War I and those who survived, with the orientation of the architecture and the site rotated eleven degrees off of true north in reference to the signing of the World War I Armistice at 11 AM on November 11, 1918. The restoration and expansion of the Liberty Memorial into a state-of-the art underground museum and research center presents a comprehensive interpretation of World War was designed by ASAI Architecture, with its competition-winning design to reconstruct the memorial and its deteriorated concrete frame and build the new National World War I Museum beneath. The Frank Lloyd Wright House in Ebsworth Park, Kraus House (Architect: Frank Lloyd Wright): Frank Lloyd Wright designed this 1,900-square-foot Usonian house of brick, cypress wood, and glass for artist Russell Kraus and his wife, Ruth Goetz Kraus. It is the first in St. Louis and one of only five buildings in the state designed by Wright. Beautifully situated on ten-and-a-half acres of wooded hillside, this home’s interior spaces retain all of the original Wright-designed furnishings and fabrics and extend outward under protective overhangs and elevated terraces. The Frank Lloyd Wright House in Ebsworth Park is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is open to the public by appointment. New York Life Building (Architect: McKim, Mead, & White; Renovation and restoration architect: Gastinger, Walker & Harden): Standing 180 feet tall and featuring the city’s first elevators, the New York Life Building was built in 1890 and is considered the first skyscraper in Kansas City. Architecture firm McKim, Mead, & White’s design for the New York Life Building employs the Italianate Renaissance Revival style and has beautiful, soaring proportions resulting from its H-shaped footprint that also frames a monumental, two-ton, cast bronze bald eagle sculpted by Louis St. Gaudens and perched above the main entry. Added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1970 and abandoned by 1988, it underwent a $35-million restoration that updated energy, communications, and environmental systems and included a ten-story, north in-fill addition to improve circulation, functionality, and safety. The Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts (Architect: Moshe Safdie, FAIA, Safdie Architects; Associate Architect: BNIM): The Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts sits on a dramatic, 18.5-acre downtown hilltop site and is composed of the 1,600-seat Helzberg Hall and the 1,800-seat Muriel Kauffman Theatre that provide dedicated halls for symphony, ballet, opera and theater. Each hall is housed within dramatic, distinctive half-shell, stone and metal-clad forms that evoke a musical instrument and are shaped by acoustic, sight line and performance requirements. Both halls share backstage spaces and a single, dramatic, multi-story lobby with glass roof and sloping glass walls which offer expansive views of the historic warehouse district and entertainment district to the south. Power & Light Apartments (Architect: Hoit, Price & Barnes; Renovation architect: NSPJ Architects): At thirty stories and 479 feet in height, this prominent limestone-clad Art Deco high-rise, distinctive step-back, telescoping profile contributes to the Kansas City skyline, crowned with a dramatic six story illuminated lantern and multi-sided glass cupola. It remained Missouri’s tallest habitable structure for over 40 years and is one of the finest examples of American Art Deco architecture. The headquarters for Kansas City Power and Light, the Art Deco lobby featured a stylized theme of “light and energy,” while its large display windows along Baltimore Avenue and 14th Street allowed passersby to view the latest in electronic appliances and devices. After losing its major tenants, it has recently undergone an impressive renovation and conversion to a residential tower with 210 luxury apartments – the Power & Light Apartments. St. Louis Union Station (Architect: Theodore Link, original building; Engineer: George H. Pegram, train shed; Renovation, hotel, shopping mall, restaurants, and food court: Hellmuth, Obata & Kassabaum (HOK) Architects; Renovation architect: The Lawrence Group): When completed in 1894, Theodore Link’s design for St. Louis Union Station was one of the largest and greatest train stations of its time and considered an architectural jewel, serving more than 100,000 passengers a day in its peak usage through its 32 boarding gates. The Richardsonian Romanesque Headhouse features the Grand Hall, with its sixty-five-foot high barrel vault with sweeping arches, gold leaf, frescoes, and stained glass, while the Train Shed, designed by George H. Pegram, was the largest train shed ever built, covering thirty-two tracks and over twelve acres with his patented truss structure. The Train Shed and Headhouse received National Historic Landmark designation in 1970, and after a long period of vacancy, it was reopened in 1985 with a $150-million renovation designed by Hellmuth, Obata & Kassabaum Architects which included a 539-room hotel, shopping mall, restaurants, and food court. Recently, ownership has changed and further modifications have been made to the property. The Pulitzer Arts Foundation (Designer: Tadao Ando; Architect of Record: Christner Inc.): The Pulitzer Arts Foundation opened in 2001 after being founded by curator and philanthropist Emily Rauh Pulitzer, who commissioned this masterwork by the Pritzker Prize-winning designer Tadao Ando of Osaka, Japan – his first freestanding public work in the United States. Tadao’s design approach favors simplicity, circuitous circulation routes, and controlled views. The Pulitzer Arts Foundation features pristine geometric forms and uncompromising boxes of beautifully finished poured-in-place concrete, a central court and reflecting pool – all infused with ritual and a sense of mystery, enhanced expectations, order, and serenity that result in a sanctuary for experiencing art, changing exhibitions, artistic collaborations, and innovative programs. Central Bank, formerly Empire Bank (Architect: Bruce J. Graham, FAIA, Skidmore, Owings and Merrill LLP, Architects): The Empire Bank is a classic modern design by Bruce J. Graham, FAIA of Skidmore, Owings, and Merrill LLP, who also led the design of Chicago’s first two hundred-story towers: the John Hancock Center in 1970 and the Sears Tower (now the Willis Tower) in 1974. Built in 1964, the structural frame of exposed steel surrounds large expanses of glass—a very simple, elegant design—and pays homage to the design influence of Mies van der Rohe. This strong organizing idea makes efficient use of the available site, tucking the drive-through bank functions neatly under the upper level office functions, all within a dignified, beautifully proportioned building. Compton Hill Water Tower (Architect: Harvey Ellis, Designer for George R. Mann, Architect): Built as a stand pipe to absorb surges from reciprocating water pumps and ensure consistent water pressure, the 179-foot-tall Compton Hill Water Tower was designed in 1893 by Harvey Ellis for George R. Mann and completed by 1898. The Compton Water Tower illustrates Ellis’ design philosophy – “not symmetry but balance” – and is the last Midwestern design by Harvey Ellis, considered to be the link between H. H. Richardson and the masters of the Prairie School, before he returned home to Rochester, New York, in 1893. This beautiful tower, listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1972, serves as a focal point for the Shaw and Compton Heights neighborhoods and is one of three remaining water towers in St. Louis and is often open to the public. First Community Church (Architect: R.L. Fischer & Associates, St. Louis): R.L. Fischer & Associates designed this modern church in 1960 with a plan which grows out of the building site and budget, resulting in a simple, direct, and elegant design. The architects wrote that the combination of a narrow triangular site, surrounded entirely by streets, yielded a large forecourt entry to the sanctuary and a dignified approach for the worshipper, while the budget limitations led to construction of a simple and straightforward design for the building which excludes distractions from the outside, making the entire building a quiet sanctuary. The First Community Church was severely damaged by the Joplin EF-5 tornado of 2011 and was renovated with some changes in 2012. Basilica of St. Louis, King of France – Old Cathedral (Architect: Morton & Laveille; 1961 restoration architect: Murphy & Mackey; 2011-2014 restoration architect: Mackey Mitchell Architects): The first building of national significance built in the state, the Old Cathedral was completed in 1834; following a one-room log church built in 1764, a second larger log church built in 1776, and a third brick church designed by Gabriel Paul at the request of Reverend Bishop DuBourg. Situated on Cathedral Block, designated in 1764 by Auguste Chouteau, co-founder of St. Louis, the Old Cathedral on the riverfront was a focal point of the City of St. Louis for religion, civic activity, and education. The Old Cathedral is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is an excellent example of Greek Revival architecture with its stone façade composed of four Doric style columns of Joliet stone from Joliet, IL, with a twenty-foot square tower above the pediment which rises forty feet high with an octagonal steeple rising another forty-five feet high. St. Francis Xavier Church (Architects: Francis Barry Byrne and Joseph Shaughnessy; Artist & Sculpture: Alfonso Iannelli; Artist: Annette Cremin Byrne): Francis Barry Byrne and Joseph Shaughnessy were chosen to create the new church building in 1947, while artist and sculptor, Alfonso Iannelli was given free reign over the interiors and created the monumental sculpture of St. Francis Xavier at the front of the church, hewn from large blocks of stone, carved and textured to form the features of the saint, his robe and his attributes. The design of the church is unusual: the plan is shaped like a fish – a liturgical symbol of Christ – with the interior resulting in an elliptical form, 190-feet wide, with a central linear cove light in the ceiling; blue stained glass windows by Emil Frei Studio; statuary and the Stations of the Cross by Alfonso Iannelli and the primary color scheme by Annette Cremin Byrne. St. Louis Public Library - Central Branch (Architect: Cass Gilbert; Renovation architect: CannonDesign St. Louis, Architects): The Central Branch of the St. Louis Public Library is the crown jewel of the St. Louis Public Library system and it was made possible through a donation from Andrew Carnegie. The library was designed by Architect Cass Gilbert (designer of the Minnesota State Capitol, the Woolworth Building in New York City, and the United States Supreme Court Building) and completed in 1907. The original three-story building was designed in a Beaux-Arts style, referencing the Italian Renaissance palazzo and featured a ceremonial granite stair, a vaulted reception foyer, and a centrally located Great Hall, all surrounded by five wings—four dedicated to public reading rooms and the fifth, the north wing, to a multistory depository of books closed to the public. In 2012, a $70-million restoration designed by CannonDesign St. Louis increased public space, modernized the library, restored the interiors and created a dramatic new north entry atrium lobby in the former book stack area. Temple Hall at Missouri State University (Architect: Kivett & Myers, Kansas City): Named in honor of longtime science department head Allen Temple, the hall was built in 1971 and accommodates classrooms, laboratories, and undergraduate and graduate research. This cast-in-place concrete science building on the Missouri State campus is a great example of and reference to the architecture of Louis Kahn. The architecture firm, Kivett & Myers, also designed Kauffman Stadium, Arrowhead Stadium, and the Kansas City International Airport, among other projects. Thespian Hall (Architect: J. L. Howard): Thespian Hall is an unusual surviving Greek Revival theater, a notable mid-nineteenth century civic, theatrical, and cultural center that opened on July 4, 1857. Functions over the years have included a basement reading room, a main level theater, an upper level city hall, a barracks for troops, a hospital, and horse stable during the Civil War, theatrical plays, and a movie theater in 1912. Over the years, it has been home to everything from political events to a German singing society, and is now the home of the annual Missouri River Festival of the Arts. Wainwright Building, also known as the Wainwright State Office Building (Architect: Louis Sullivan of Adler & Sullivan Architects, Chicago & Charles K. Ramsey, Architect, St. Louis; Renovation: Mitchell Giurgola, Architects LLP, Philadelphia and Hastings & Chivetta, St. Louis): Louis Sullivan’s design for the 1891 Wainwright Building, as headquarters of the St. Louis Brewing Association, and commissioned by St. Louis brewer Ellis Wainwright is considered to be the first expression of the new high-rise building type, influencing the visual compositions of future generations of tall buildings. The ten-story building gained new life in 1981 when then Missouri Gov. Kit Bond called for its renovation and expansion into a new state office complex with an addition that respects and sets off the Wainwright Building. The Wainwright Building was featured in the PBS documentary Ten Buildings that Changed America, which presented ten trend-setting works of architecture that have shaped and inspired the American landscape, and which Frank Lloyd Wright described as “the very first human expression of a tall, steel office building as architecture.”

Gary Garth has fished, canoed, kayaked, hiked, camped, hunted and been lost in most states and several countries. He writes an outdoor and travel blog, and is on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.