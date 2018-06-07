Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Oprah Winfrey are heading to South Africa for the 2018 Global Citizen Festival.

They will be among a star-studded list of performers, hosts and other world leaders at the annual music festival on Dec. 2 in Johannesburg, which aims to raise money to end extreme poverty by 2030.

This year's event, titled "Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100," will celebrate the centenary year of Nelson Mandela and his legacy to help end poverty. Winfrey will deliver a keynote address remembering the anti-apartheid revolutionary and philanthropist who would have turned 100 this year.

Other performers include Ed Sheeran, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Chris Martin, Eddie Vedder, Cassper Nyovest, D’Banj, Femi Kuti, Sho Madjozi, Tiwa Savage and Wizkid.

In addition to Winfrey, Gayle King, Naomi Campbell, Sir Bob Geldof, Bozoma St. John and Forest Whitaker are on the lineup to help host the event. Fans can begin to earn free tickets to the festival starting Aug. 21. by signing up at www.globalcitizen.org.za.

Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans talked about the importance of this year's event in a statement to USA TODAY.

"Over the last 30 years, great progress has been made in the fight to end extreme poverty but there is still much more to be done. Ten percent of the world's population — approximately 750 million people — still remain trapped in this cycle," he said. "This is intolerable in 2018. With the Global Citizen Festival Mandela 100 it is our goal to mobilize a generation to take action, calling on governments and the private sector to end this injustice in Nelson Mandela's memory."’

In 2018, Global Citizens, the advocacy organization behind the festival, has helped secure commitments totaling over $2.9 billion to help affect the lives of more than 501 million people by 2030. Since the start of their movement, they have secured over $30 billion, which is set to affect the lives of one billion people.

