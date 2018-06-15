Barry Manilow performs at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill.

Barry Manilow was in a hospital recovering from a bronchial infection Friday instead of belting out his hits in his new Las Vegas show.

The pop superstar, 74, was taken ill Wednesday night as he prepared for a sold-out opening weekend of “Manilow Las Vegas — The Hits Come Home,” which was supposed to have premiered Thursday night at the Westgate Las Vegas.

“I can’t believe this is happening, “ Manilow said in a statement posted on Twitter and Facebook. “Our new show is ready, we’re all ready, and we were all looking forward to (Thursday night).”

Instead, the shows scheduled for Thursday, Friday and Saturday were cancelled. Westgate Resorts said the show would resume its regular schedule on June 21, 22 and 23.

Manilow's rep, Victoria Varela, said in a statement to USA TODAY that Manilow expects to be released from the hospital soon.

"Barry is recovering quickly and expects to be released tomorrow," she said. "He feels terrible about rescheduling the first three shows and is anxious to get back on stage on Thursday."

“The entire Westgate family wishes Barry a speedy recovery and we know that he will dazzle audiences when his show resumes on June 21st,” said Westgate Resorts founder David Siegel in a statement.

In Manilow’s place, longtime Vegas entertainers Clint Holmes and Earl Turner will perform their show, “Soundtrack: Your Songs. Our Stories. The Show."

Westgate said refunds for the Manilow tickets or ticket exchanges for future dates will be issued, and also all ticket holders could see the "Soundtrack" show free.

Manilow has been brought low by medical issues before: In February 2016, after complications from surgery, he had to temporarily halt what he then described as his final concert tour.

At the time, Manilow's Facebook page said he had complications from emergency oral surgery, and was "rushed" back to Los Angeles from Memphis, Tenn.

