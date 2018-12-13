Coaches and sexual misconduct, Maria Butina's guilty plea and a historic Rock Hall of Fame induction all wrap up the week in today's Short List.

But first: Ever forget something on a plane? Well, this Southwest flight had to turn around because a human heart was left on board.

Men banned for sexual misconduct are still coaching kids

After a conviction of sexual misconduct against a child, Gerald Murphy served prison time, lost his teaching certificate and was banned from USA Taekwondo. But he's still coaching young athletes at the same gym he did years ago. A USA TODAY investigation found Murphy's one of a half-dozen coaches banned for similar charges who remain active in their sport. Here’s how to find out if your kid's coach has been banned. The investigation comes months after former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar was convicted of molesting women and girls for years during medical treatment. Here's how we make this stop.

Conspiring as a Russian agent? Guilty as charged

Russian national Maria Butina pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiring to act as a Russian agent without registering in the United States. Butina, 30, was charged earlier this year in a years-long effort to infiltrate political groups on behalf of the Kremlin, including the National Rifle Association. Her goal? "To establish unofficial lines of communication with Americans having power and influence over U.S. politics," the agreement said. Butina also said she would cooperate with federal prosecutors under the agreement.

A historic bipartisan rebuke to Trump

The Senate on Thursday forced the Trump administration to halt its military support for the Saudi-led war in Yemen. A 56-41 vote marked the first time the Senate has invoked Congress' war powers to challenge U.S. military involvement abroad. The move was both a condemnation of Saudi Arabia's execution of the war – which has created a humanitarian catastrophe – and the kingdom's role in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. “Today, we tell the despotic regime in Saudi Arabia that we will not be a part of their military adventurism,” said Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who championed the U.S. withdrawal.

The VA: Still deeply troubled

Federal investigators found the Department of Veterans Affairs failed to properly manage thousands of VA police officers across the country, costing taxpayers millions through overtime charges. The officers are supposed to secure property, prevent and investigate crimes, and, oftentimes, intervene to help patients or staff during potentially dangerous incidents. However, national and regional VA security officials did not conduct required inspections for months.

Meanwhile: The Department of Homeland Security posted a press release titled "Walls Work", which quickly got mocked on social media.

This rocker just made history

Stevie Nicks became the first female artist to join the Rock Hall a second time. Nicks made the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's 2019 class as a solo artist after a previous induction as a member of Fleetwood Mac in 1998. Two other notable names made the impressive list for the first time: Roxy Music and Def Leppard. Janet Jackson, Radiohead and The Cure also made the cut.

