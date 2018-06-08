The first day of school requires maximum effort for parents to pull off. Before the big day, there's supply shopping, bank card swiping and schedule shifting. When school actually starts, there's the cheerleading, coaching and crying alone in the car.

It's doubtful our progeny will recall much — if anything — about what all went into their first day.

But back-to-school traditions? Those repeated, sometimes corny, always heartfelt things that us parents repeat year after year?

Those they'll remember their whole lives.

If you don't have a tradition or would like to add a fresh one, we have some great ideas and some twists on the tried-and-true.

(And you can start these whether your kid is headed to kindergarten or high school.)

Bake school-themed cupcakes

Back-to-school cupcakes by dukesandduchesses.com.

dukesandduchesses.com

Are cupcakes ever a bad idea? No. Never. Have some cupcakes waiting after the first day. If you're extra, decorate them with fun school themes on top.

For an easy batch made from a mix, try a recipe courtesy of Dukes & Duchesses, made with store-bought fondant and edible markers.

Have a family movie night

Pick the night — it can be the night before the first day of school, after surviving the first day or even on the weekend to celebrate making it through a week. Then let your kid pick a movie, hoard your snacks and settle in for family movie night.

Write a sidewalk chalk message

Send your kids off to school with a sweet message.

Getty Images

Keep it simple or go full-on Picasso and send kids off to school or welcome them home with a little sidewalk chalk art.

Create a bucket list

Adults shouldn't have all the fun. Parents can help kids brainstorm a bucket list of things they'll dare to do in the coming year. Maybe this is the year to audition for a play or try out for a team. Or, they'll finally ask a girl or boy to dance. In a perfect world, they'll raise that stubborn math B to an A. Don't just make the list and let them forget about it. Display it somewhere prominent like the fridge or even frame it and put where you store their backpack.

Get them books they'll want to read

Give kids a new book to welcome them to a new year of learning.

Getty Images

Required reading is a given in many grades. Give them a head start by surprising them with a new book (or two or three) at their reading level. A new book is great, but used books often can be found for sale at local libraries. Or, see if friends with kids are interested in a book swap.

Build a time capsule

A time capsule allows you and your child to share an experience now and later.

Getty Images

We know how fast our kids grow. Give them a tangible reference so they can see, too. To build a time capsule, find a container and fill it with recent photos, some information about who their best friend is and what their current faves are (like color, movie, book, superhero). Include information about their height and weight and then decorate it and stash it. Bring it back out at the end of the school year and marvel at out how things have changed!

Interview your child

Find out what your child's afraid of, what they hope to be when they grow up and what they're most proud of every year. Video your little scholar or write it down and create a memory you'll treasure for years. Need help coming up with some questions? Check out, the What's up Fagans blog for a list of printable questions by age group.

Write a letter

Parents could use the back-to-school letter tradition to write about key moments of the previous year or point out what they're most proud in their child's life.

Getty Images

Who isn't thrilled when they get a letter? Before school begins, write a letter and give it to your child the night before the first day of school. The content can be anything you deem important at the time.Then tuck each year's letter away and give all the letters to your child at high school graduation. The collective sentiments will be priceless.

Slip a note in their lunchbox

A note makes every child feel special.

Getty Images

After buying school supplies, clothes or uniforms and getting them a hair cut so they don't look like Mowgli from "The Jungle Book," adding one more thing to your to-do list can seem overwhelming. We at All the Moms feel you. So this is a low-budget, simple tradition that pays off in your child's eyes in a BIG way. Jot down a few encouraging and loving words, slip it in your child's lunch box and you're a superhero.

More: This dad's amazing school lunches look like characters from Disney, 'Star Wars' and 'Ant-Man'

Snap an inspired first day of school picture

Corie Gibson of Red Rock, Ariz. is excited her children are returning to school. Her oldest children - not so much.

Corie Gibson

First day of school pictures are a right of passage. There are endless ways to record this milestone. Here are a few of our favorites:

Honest goodbye: Say goodbye to your children as they head back to school by celebrating having the house back to yourself. Corie Gibson of Red Rock, Ariz. has photos of herself leaping for joy every year since 2014 — even while she was pregnant with her youngest, not yet in school. "It's an awesome tradition," she said. Of her 9th, 7th and 4th graders, she said, "They don't find it as funny as I do."

Say goodbye to your children as they head back to school by celebrating having the house back to yourself. Corie Gibson of Red Rock, Ariz. has photos of herself leaping for joy every year since 2014 — even while she was pregnant with her youngest, not yet in school. "It's an awesome tradition," she said. Of her 9th, 7th and 4th graders, she said, "They don't find it as funny as I do." Graduation class T-shirt: Photograph your child every year in a shirt that sports the year in which they will graduate. They'll be swimming in the "Class of 2031" shirt now, but they'll grow into it as you photograph them each year. Find a shirt at Amazon.com.

Photograph your child every year in a shirt that sports the year in which they will graduate. They'll be swimming in the "Class of 2031" shirt now, but they'll grow into it as you photograph them each year. Find a shirt at Amazon.com. Props and blackboards : While blackboards may be disappearing from classrooms, they still say "school" like nothing else. Small blackboards make a great memo where kids can write their names, grade and what they want to be when they grow up.

: While blackboards may be disappearing from classrooms, they still say "school" like nothing else. Small blackboards make a great memo where kids can write their names, grade and what they want to be when they grow up. Other cute props kids can pose with include: Blown-up pictures of themselves from last year's first day of school, a decorated frame they can smile and look out from, or a white board with an inspirational saying. You can even buy customizable back-to-school boards from retailers such as Bed Bath & Beyond and Etsy.

Serve a special school year's eve dinner

This is another popular tradition. Of course it is: We all love food. Make it special by letting children pick the meal or help make it (as slow-going or as messy as that may be). For example, how about breakfast for dinner?

Waffles for dinner? Why not. For a special school year's eve meal try breakfast for dinner.

Getty Images

Other ideas include picking a theme like finger-food only, hosting a buffet-style meal or having the child plan the homemade meal from starter to dessert.

READ MORE:

