BEDMINSTER - As the president plans a return to his Central Jersey golf club this weekend, an activist group is nearing completion of its herd of 'Baby Trump' balloons.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) for Friday to Sunday, signaling the president will pay a visit to his Trump National Golf Club here.

The TFR grounds airborne operations within a 30-mile radius of the president. It affects local airports, including Somerset, Solberg and Central Jersey airports, as well as smaller aircrafts like model airplanes.

Large balloons, such as those purchased by the local activist group through a fundraiser, would typically be banned from taking off during a TFR. However, certain measures were taken in advance to ensure they could fly.

Jim Girvan, chair of the Branchburg Democratic Party and founder of the People's Motorcade, a group that protests Trump every weekend here, said the balloons will be tethered to the ground while the TFR is in effect.

The balloons, he said, will have an emergency release valve, required by the FAA, which will deflate them in case they escape the moorings.

The balloons, which are more than 20 feet high, were inspired by the large balloons mocking Trump that were flown in London during the president's visit during the Helsinki Summit. According to a report in the British newspaper The Sun, Trump said he "feels unwelcome" in London while the balloons are in air.

That is the goal of Girvan and Didier Jimenez-Castro, the activists who organized the fundraiser to purchase the balloons; more than $20,000 was raised.

"That's what we've been trying to get out of Bedminster since the People's Motorcade started last year," Girvan said. "Or goal has really not changed, this just amplifies it."

So far, two balloons have arrived, but the activists are expecting more.

"We've received the first shipment of two and will be receiving four more by the end of the month," Girvan said, adding he plans on partnering with other organizations and lending the balloons out.

The two balloons, however, will not be flying this weekend, Girvan said. He said he expects them to take off at end of August.

"It's too soon," he said. "We haven't even done our test inflation with the balloon team yet."

Girvan said although the balloons won't be taking off this weekend, the People's Motorcade will still make its rounds Saturday. The group will start at 9 a.m. at Ten Eyck Park in Branchburg, make its way past Trump's golf club, and end at Clarence Dillon Public Library.

He is looking forward to when the Baby Trump balloons take off.

"I am looking forward to getting them out, not only in Bedminster, but across the country so we can start having rallies and actions prior to the midterm elections," Girvan said.

Staff Writer Nick Muscavage: 908-243-6615; ngmuscavage@gannettnj.com

