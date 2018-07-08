An ambulance waits at a hospital.

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A baby born last week in a Burger King toilet is expected to be OK but won't be going home with his mother, police said Tuesday.

A second birth in unusual circumstances, this one in Lexington, S.C., was more tragic. The body of the infant, born Friday in a car in a shopping center and placed in a trash bag on the vehicle's floorboard, was found a few hours later after the mother was transported to a hospital because of blood loss.

In Ohio, the birth of the boy was discovered as officers responded to a report of a man passed out in a vehicle at about 2:30 p.m. ET Friday. A woman with him had been seen going into the fast-food restaurant's restroom.

Zachary T. Frey, 26, of Chillicothe was found passed out behind the wheel of a purple Saturn Ion that still was running. Chillicothe is about 45 miles south of the state capital of Columbus.

Elizabeth D. Sanders, 26, of nearby Waverly, Ohio, was sitting on a toilet. Beside her was a suspected ball of heroin, about 3 grams.

Sanders told the officer and emergency medical technician that she believed she had miscarried. But when the medic looked into the commode, he saw a newborn lying face up, according to the police report.

The medic told Sanders to stand, which caused the baby to roll over into the water. The child was retrieved quickly and found to be breathing.

The 4-day-old boy still was being treated Tuesday for undisclosed health concerns at Adena Medical Center in Chillicothe, police Capt. Larry Bamfield said. Bamfield was uncertain about Ohio Child Protective Services officials' plans for the infant when the newborn is released from the hospital.

In South Carolina, Brennan Geller, 21, of Lexington was charged Monday with failing to provide care medical care to her newborn and arraigned Tuesday. As of late Tuesday she remained in the Lexington County Detention Center with her next court appearance scheduled Oct. 11; Lexington is about 10 miles west of the state capital of Columbia.

Geller, who lived with her mother, drove home Friday night after giving birth and subsequently was taken to Lexington Medical Center for blood loss. But she didn't tell hospital staff about the baby in her car; sheriff's deputies discovered the body in the plastic trash bag hours later, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department warrant for her arrest.

The county coroner in Lexington released preliminary autopsy results in the case, calling it a homicide. The cause of death is pending additional test results.

In Ohio, Sanders had been taken Friday to Adena Medical Center in Chillicothe but was discharged and arrested on an outstanding theft warrant from March. She pleaded not guilty Monday in Chillicothe Municipal Court and was released on her own recognizance.

As of Tuesday, Sanders had not been charged in connection with Friday's incident. In June, Sanders successfully petitioned for child support in Ross County Common Pleas Court, according to online court records.

Frey refused medical treatment and was charged Friday with operating a vehicle while impaired and possession of drug paraphernalia. Additional charges could be filed pending lab results of a baggie found in Frey's clothing.

Frey pleaded not guilty Monday to those charges in Chillicothe Municipal Court and was released on his own recognizance. Before going to Burger King, he had been arraigned Friday morning in the same court on misdemeanor theft and criminal trespass charges and had been released after pleading not guilty.

He was convicted in April of operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to online court records. In October 2016, Frey graduated from Ross County Common Pleas Drug Court.

Contributing: Jenna Kurzyna, WLTX-TV, Columbia, S.C. Follow Jona Ison on Twitter: @jonaison

