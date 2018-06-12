— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

Football fans are never short of a good game to watch during the holidays, but that doesn't mean that they don't enjoy a great gift to flaunt their fandom. Here are some great gifts for football lovers, hand-picked by our colleagues over at the USA TODAY Sports team.

Team Fan Chest

Team Fan Chest

Fan CHest

Surprise boxes are all the rage, and the NFL is following the trend. A Team Fan Chest sends five officially-licensed items to a recipient, including, "Golden Ticket, where fans can win VIP Patriots Experiences, Signed Memorabilia, and more!"

Get it at Fan Chest for $59

NFL Game Used Uniform Wallet

NFL Game Used Uniform Wallet

Uncommon Goods

Gifts don't come more unique than this. Depending on availability, you can get a wallet with sewn-in fabric from an NFL game-used jersey of the team of your choice.

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Get it at uncommon Goods for $160

NFL electric football

NFL electric football

Tudor Games

Its a blast from the past. The molded players aren't wearing leather helmets in this modernized take on classic electric football. Set includes decals for all NFL teams and an app for in-game use.

Get it at Amazon for $32.29

Tug-a-Ball

Tug-a-Ball

Eastbay

A great training drill for players at any level. Holding onto the ball is a critical component of football. This drill helps players learn to protect the ball with resistance provided by a rope. It also helps increase hand strength.

Get it at Eastbay for $70

NFL team projector lights

NFL team projector lights

NFL

It's not just a light. It's a statement of team loyalty. Show your team pride whether it's during its big playoff run or just getting the season underway, it's a great way to display your team pride.

Get it at Overstock for $64.98

Gronk Light Up Bluetooth Speaker Football

Gronk Light Up Bluetooth Speaker Football

Brookstone

A Rob Gronkowski-endorsed football that plays music is the accessory you didn't know you needed at a tailgate party. Program the tunes and throw it deep, it has a 5-hour battery life, so it will easily last until game time.

Get it at Brookstone for $49.99

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered this holiday season. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.