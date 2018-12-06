A federal judge ruled in favor of AT&T’s $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner on Tuesday in a decision that is likely to open the floodgates for future mega-mergers among the nation's entertainment companies.

U.S. District Judge Richard Leon did not impose any conditions that would have AT&T scuttle the deal.

Tuesday’s ruling is the latest chapter in a 20-month saga that began in Oct. 2016 when the largest U.S. telecommunications company first reached an agreement to buy Time Warner in a grab for TV and film content that would diversify its mammoth but mature Internet access business.

Time Warner is a hangout for DC Comics' superheroes Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman, as well as CNN and HBO, the premium network where Game of Thrones resides. AT&T owns pay-TV provider DirecTV alongside its extensive landline, wireless and Internet services.

It remains to be seen if the Dept. of Justice will appeal the decision, but Judge Leon urged the government not to do so. DOJ assistant attorney general Makan Delrahim issued a statement that read in part, "We will closely review the Court's opinion and consider next steps in light of our commitment to preserving competition for the benefit of American consumers."

AT&T's general counsel David McAtee,said that "after conducting a full and fair trial on the merits, the Court has categorically rejected the government's lawsuit to block our merger with Time Warner," adding that the company looks to close the deal on or before June 20.

Time Warner's stock climbed 4.9% in after-hours trading. AT&T shares dropped around 1.6%.

The deal could signal new wireless plans for consumers. "In particular we would expect aggressive bundling of HBO, CNN, and other proprietary sports content (NBA, NCAA, MLB) from Time Warner into the AT&T network as a key incentive for current and new AT&T wireless customers," wrote GBH head of technology research Daniel Ives in a note to investors.

The judge ruled from the bench in a crowded courtroom. The case is the most important antitrust case since those that led to the breaking up of AT&T, completed in 1984, and the Department of Justice's attempt to block Microsoft from using its Windows operating system to monopolize software such as Web browsers on computers.

The U.S. government sued to block the transaction this past November, arguing the larger company would have too much power and that individuals' TV tab would rise as a result. That was the position of then Presidential candidate Donald Trump.

AT&T defended the deal, saying the combination of a major distribution company and an entertainment heavyweight would make it a stronger competitor as Americans shift from traditional pay and broadcast TV to streaming services from Netflix, Amazon, Google and others.

The Judge after a six-week trial agreed with AT&T. Judge Leon has been at the forefront of media mergers in the past; he presided over the Comcast-NBC-U mega-deal in 2011.

Approving the deal is expected to let loose a stampede of M&A activity in the media and entertainment space, starting with a titanic battle between Disney and Comcast for a collection of 21st Century Fox movie and TV studio assets.

Comcast stock declined nearly 4.6% in after-hours. Disney shares dropped nearly 1.5%.

T-Mobile and Sprint are pursuing their own $26 billion merger that would create a larger No. 3 cell-phone carrier. The entire telecom industry is dealing with cooling revenues from traditional sources such as subscribers.

Recon Analytics analyst Roger Entner envisions Silicon Valley stalwarts like Google, Apple, and Facebook “that are currently putting a toe into (such activity), putting their whole foot into it.”

Having been rebuffed on AT&T-Time Warner, it isn't immediate obvious where the Trump Administration might come down on future mergers. “They’re going to bring cases, but they’re going to look at each case on its merits, expects Henry Su, a partner at Constantine Cannon is Washington, D.C.

Suspense about the outcome has been building since the trial ended April 30. A new twist emerged in early May with the revelation that AT&T paid President Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen $600,000 for consulting services at the time the company was seeking regulatory approval for the merger.

AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said hiring Cohen for insights into the new administration was legal but "was a big mistake."

