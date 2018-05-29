The retro video game trend is gaining extra life.

Just as a rebooted Atari is set to begin taking pre-orders Wednesday for a modern version of its classic '70s video game system, Atari's old rival Intellivision is re-emerging, too.

Originally introduced in 1980 by Mattel, the Intellivision video game system battled it out in the market with the Atari 2600. Now, some former Intellivision executives have announced they are joining with Video Games Live creator Tommy Tallarico to bring a new system to market.

Intellivision did not say what games would be playable or whether they would be modern-day resurrections of classics such as Armor Battle and Utopia. However, the company plans a Facebook Live question-and-answer session Thursday at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT. Details about the console will be released Oct. 1.

Intellivision is just the latest veteran name to join in on the retro video gaming movement.

Nintendo jumpstarted the retro gaming trend with the limited release two years ago of its NES Classic, a miniaturized $60 plug-and-play clone of the 1985 system with 30 on-board games including Super Mario Bros. and Donkey Kong. Last year, Nintendo released the SNES Classic console ($79.99), with 21 pre-loaded games including Super Mario World and Super Mario Kart.

Nintendo is again releasing the NES Classic on June 29, with availability expected through the end of the year.

Atari is planning to release its VCS system in spring 2019, but begins taking pre-orders on Wednesday on Indiegogo.com (prices starting at $199). Among the classic games that will be pre-loaded on the system: Asteroids, Centipede and Missile Command.

Since the NES Classic relaunch, the retro video game trend has continued with company AtGames last year releasing Atari 2600 and Sega Genesis “flashback” consoles.

What's the attraction with classic games when there's current hyperreal and VR games to experience? Perhaps their simplicity.

Games on the original Intellivision "were cutting edge, yet fun and simple to play so our entire family could enjoy them together," said Tallarico, now the president of Intellivision Entertainment, in a statement. "I find those important elements to generally be lacking from our industry with the current modern gaming consoles. Our goal is to change that by focusing on bringing all age groups and levels of gamers and non-gamers together while introducing new generations of people to the legacy success of the Intellivision brand.”

