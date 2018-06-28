In this image from TV, a fire fighter damps down the charred debris after a fire swept through a marketplace in Nairobi, Kenya, Thursday June 28, 2018.

NAIROBI, Kenya – A fire has swept one of Nairobi’s largest open air markets, killing 15 and sending 70 injured to hospitals, said an official.

Nairobi County Commissioner Kangethe Thuku said six bodies have been recovered and and nine are stuck in a building and must be retrieved.

Rescue teams are searching for more bodies and survivors in the Gikomba market, in the Pumwani low income neighborhood in Kenya’s capital city. Many Kenyans shop for second-hand clothes from the Gikomba market which also supplies other vendors with the used clothes from Europe and the United States.

