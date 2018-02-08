Ask the Captain: Frequently asked questions

Question: Which was a better aircraft in World War II, a P-51 Mustang or F4U Corsair?

– Craig Bathurst, Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Answer: They were designed for totally different purposes. The F4U was designed for operations from an aircraft carrier without the need of very long range. The P-51, especially after being fitted with the Rolls Royce Merlin engine, was the long-range fighter escort for bombers.

While the P-51 is regarded by many as the best fighter of World War II, I think there are some F4U pilots that would argue the point.

Q: A physics question I could never find the answer to: Why can a propeller plane not go faster than Mach 1?

– James Gelow, Denver

A: The propeller produces a very large amount of drag as it approaches Mach 1. There are also control problems that occur at that speed. During World War II, there were reports of a few fighters exceeding the speed of sound (P-38s, P-51s and P-47s), but these were unconfirmed, and some of the airplanes did not survive.

Q: In many World War II TV shows, we see men turning the prop before the engine is started. Why do they do that?

– Jim Trobaugh, Plano, Texas

A: The radial engines allow some oil to migrate into the lower cylinders when they are not running. The rotating of the propeller prior to start moves that oil out, preventing damage during the starting of the engine.

Q: What ever happened to all those Pratt & Whitney 3350 and 4360 radials?

– Bryce Jones, Citrus Heights, California

A: The Pratt & Whitney 3350 engine was used on World War II aircraft, including the B-29 Superfortress, while the more powerful 4360 was used on post-war models. There are a few still in service on older airplanes but, sadly, there are not many left.

Q: What percentage of pilots came from the ranks of retired military pilots?

– Jim Malefyt, Thailand

A: In the past, the majority of pilots came from a military background. Today most airline pilots are civilian trained. The military does not produce as many pilots as it once did.

The percentage of former military pilots flying commercially topped 80 percent at its highest point. That number is now around 20 percent.

John Cox is a retired airline captain with US Airways and runs his own aviation safety consulting company, Safety Operating Systems.

