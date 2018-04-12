Question: How would you suggest a passenger cope with turbulence, physically and emotionally?
– Neill Shanahan, Geneva, Illinois
Answer: Turbulence is uncomfortable for everyone. Pilots try to avoid areas of turbulence whenever possible.
The best steps to take physically are to remain seated with your seat belt securely fastened. This will prevent you being bounced around in the seat. If you want to sit in the area of the airplane that moves the least during turbulence, then choose a seat over the middle of the wing. The aft section of the airplane moves the most.
Fear of the unknown is the root of the emotional discomfort. Some people believe that the airplane will suffer damage or even crash due to turbulence. The facts prove otherwise. Modern airplanes are designed to withstand very heavy turbulence. In addition, designers have improved the way that airplanes shed forces caused by turbulence. When you see the wings flex, that is a way that it reduces the load (force) imparted by turbulence.
Flight crews have experience operating in heavier turbulence than you are likely to experience. In my years as a pilot, one particular flight was remarkable due to the severity and duration of the turbulence. It was a miserable flight, but there was no damage to the airplane and everyone came through it well.
The key to overcoming the fear and emotional duress is to be sure that you are safe and that the airplane will be fine.
Q: I found your recent column with the table on levels of turbulence interesting. I noted that there was a reference to large, abrupt changes in altitude. I always heard that the perception of altitude changes was much greater than the actual change. How much altitude change is normal in turbulent conditions? Thanks for your informative postings.
– Patrick in Virginia
Answer: Glad you like the column.
Routine turbulence causes small altitude deviations, usually less than 50 feet. In severe turbulence it is possible to see a few hundred feet deviation, but this is very, very rare.
Q: How much vertical deflection can a typical jumbo jet absorb safely during turbulence?
– Paul P., Keeseville, New York
Answer: One example I found in my research was the new Airbus A350; its wing can flex over 17 feet. The Boeing 787 has a similar range.
The testing for certification is based on ensuring the wing can withstand 150 percent of maximum expected load for four seconds.
Modern airliners are designed to withstand heavy turbulence without damage.
John Cox is a retired airline captain with US Airways and runs his own aviation safety consulting company, Safety Operating Systems.