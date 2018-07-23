Policies vary, though, depending upon the type of employer, industry and business environment. Think bank vs. graphic design firm, for example. But any employer’s policy could require that employees cover themselves from shoulders to knees.

Johnny C. Taylor Jr., a human-resources expert, is tackling your questions as part of a series for USA TODAY. Taylor is president and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management, the world's largest HR professional society.

The questions submitted by readers and Taylor's answers below have been edited for length and clarity.

Question: I have tattoos on my upper arms that are visible when I wear short sleeves. In the winter, covering them isn’t a problem. But in the summer, I like to wear short sleeves or tank tops. However, my employer has told me that I need to wear long sleeve shirts to cover them fully. Is it legal to tell someone that? And how do companies typically handle summer clothing? – Anonymous

Johnny C. Taylor, Jr.: I live in notoriously hot and muggy Washington, D.C., so I understand wearing long sleeves in the summer can be really uncomfortable.

Companies should have a written dress code policy that outlines what’s appropriate and what’s not – including for summertime clothing – and communicate that policy to their employees.

Policies vary, though, depending upon the type of employer, industry and business environment. Think bank vs. graphic design firm, for example. But any employer’s policy could require that employees cover themselves from shoulders to knees.

While more workplaces are accepting of tattoos, employers still have the right to establish personal appearance policies. And these policies might require employees to cover up tattoos.

No law prohibits an employer from having such a policy as long as the policy does not discriminate against an employee and allows for religious accommodations.

But you’re not completely out of luck. Consider using one of these creative solutions from my colleagues in the SHRM HR Knowledge Center:

Use a bandage, scarf, jewelry or makeup to hide a tattoo. Success with one of these would depend upon the size and location of the tattoo, of course, but it could be an alternative to wearing long sleeves in the summer.

Purchase a light-weight cardigan sweater, nice sweatshirt or jacket with three-quarter or elbow-length sleeves to wear over sleeveless shirts. This is a perfect alternative to baring your arms, and it also covers up tattoos.

Best of luck trying to beat the heat!

Q: I will be going on maternity leave soon. When I return to work, I will still be breastfeeding. There is no space at work for me to pump. Is my company required to provide me an area? And am I entitled to use work time to do this? – Anonymous

Taylor: First, congratulations! As a parent myself, I know the excitement of anticipating the arrival of a new baby.

The short answer to your questions is yes. The Fair Labor Standards Act was amended in 2010 to require employers to provide reasonable break time and a private place other than a bathroom for an employee to use to pump breastmilk for up to one year after a child’s birth.

The law does not require pumping breaks to be paid. But if your employer already offers paid breaks and you use them to pump, your time should be paid in the usual way.

In addition, many state laws provide additional protections for breastfeeding employees.

Good work thinking ahead. Raising this issue with your employer before you have the baby is key and allows time to find a solution.

You indicate your employer does not have a dedicated space such as a “mother’s room.” Depending upon the type of work and location, a little creative thinking can lead to a solution.

Many employers have complied by turning an unused office into a temporary area for pumping. One creative retailer adapted a store’s changing room into a private area for employees who are new mothers.

To help find a solution, you may want to do a little research of your own. The U.S. Office on Women’s Health has resources to help employers support nursing mothers at work. These include suggestions for how employers in all types of industries can adapt space for use by nursing moms.

The most important thing is to plan ahead, working with your employer to find a solution that works well for both of you.

