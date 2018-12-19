That face investors make when hearing Snap may have more self-inflicted wounds.

A microgeneration stuck between Generation X and Millennials has gained attention in recent years as some people don't feel a connection to either age group.

The "Xennials" are those born on the cusp of when Gen X-ers and Millennials meet, and therefore experienced world events, and especially technology, in unique ways particular to their age.

According to Pew Research, members of Generation X were born between 1965 and 1980 and Millennials were born between 1981 and 1996. Xennials, though, were born some time between 1977 and 1983.

Merriam Webster flagged "Xennial" as one of its "Words We're Watching" in 2017, meaning it's being increasingly used but hasn't met the dictionary's criteria for entry.

The dictionary noted that the term was first used by writer Sarah Stankorb in GOOD magazine in September 2014, but some listicles have been around before then and capture the feeling of being in the middle of the two eras.

In her article, Stankorb lays out what defines the group.

"We landed in a fleeting sweet spot before the Recession that plagued Millennials’ launch. Yet we were still young enough that when the market crashed, we hadn’t yet invested much and didn’t lose as many homes or as much in retirement savings, unlike many Gen Xers, We at least had a chance to either get jobs or go to college as young adults, then attain more serious jobs, quit them, get other jobs, and find ourselves just a little before the economy truly tanked." "Our micro-generation attended much of secondary school in a pre-Columbine era. September 11 was formative for us."

Among other traits of the microgeneration, per BuzzFeed: They feel at times as cynical as Gen X and as bubbly as Millennials. They drank Orbitz and Zima. They like New Kids on the Block.

And one of the most dominant themes in Stankorb's observations on the group is how technology affected their childhood and adulthood.

"Those of us born in the fuzzy borderland between Gen X and Millennial are old enough to have logged in to our first email addresses in college. We use social media but can remember living life without it. The internet was not a part of our childhoods, but computers existed and there was something special about the opportunity to use one." ... "We adapted easily to technological advances but weren’t as beholden to them as our juniors. We were by no means immune to the Recession, but many of us were able to duck its heftiest blows."

Xennials got cell phones later in life, used dial-up modems to do school research, made mix tapes for crushes and, of course, played the Oregon Trail.

As Dan Woodman, a sociology professor of the University of Melbourne, puts it, the timing of this microgeneration's upbringing created "a particularly unique experience."

"You have a childhood, youth and adolescence free of having to worry about social media posts and mobile phones. It was a time when we had to organize to catch up with our friends on the weekends using the landline, and actually pick a time and a place and turn up there," he told Australian women's media outlet Mamamia last year.

"Then we hit this technology revolution before we were maybe in that frazzled period of our life with kids and no time to learn anything new. We hit it where we could still adopt in a selective way the new technologies."

However, it's important to note that generational labels and characteristics are created in broad strokes and can sometimes create false prejudices and stereotypes about people in certain age groups.

