Applebee's is serving up a treat just in time for Halloween.

The restaurant chain is rolling out a Dollar Zombie drink, a $1 rum cocktail with a gummy brain for a garnish.

The cocktail is served in a 10-ounce mug and comes available in four flavors: pineapple, passion fruit, cherry and lime.

The drink — which is part of Applebee's Neighborhood Drink of the Month promotion — is available to customers through the month of October.

Applebee's said the Dollar Zombie is the first time the chain reached out to customers for input on its Neighborhood Drink of the Month.

Other popular drinks of the month served by Applebee's include a $2 Samuel Adams OctoberFest beer and a $1 strawberry margarita.

