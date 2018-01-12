Applebee's is putting the jolly in the holidays with its new Neighborhood Drink of the Month.

The December drink, the Dollar Jolly, lives up to its name in a few ways. The vodka-based cocktail is $1, comes in two festive colors and is made with a choice of cherry or green apple Jolly Rancher mix.

As an added bonus, a Jolly Rancher hard candy is served on the side.

“We created a drink to help spread the cheer as friends and loved ones gather together during the holidays,” Patrick Kirk, Applebee's vice president of beverage innovation said in a statement. “The Dollar Jolly embodies the holiday spirit: joy, delight and good times. Oh, and vodka too.”

Applebee’s December Drink of the Month is the Dollar Jolly.

Applebee's

Price, participation and availability of the Neighborhood Drink of the Month can vary by location, Applebee's says.

Chili's holiday drink

Chili's says its new $5 Margarita of the Month is "Reindeer Approved."

The December drink, available at participating locations, is called the "Red Nose Rita" and Chili's describes it as a "festively delicious mix of Sauza Blue, Cointreau, Monin blackberry syrup and strawberry puree for a very berry premium ‘Rita."

It also includes a blinking red ice cube.

Kelly Tyko is a consumer columnist and retail reporter for Treasure Coast Newspapers and TCPalm.com, part of the USA TODAY NETWORK. Read her Bargainista tips at TCPalm.com/Bargainista, follow her on Twitter @KellyTyko and email her at kelly.tyko@tcpalm.com.

