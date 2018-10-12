Apple can no longer sell and import older iPhone models in China due to infringing patents held by chip supplier Qualcomm, according to a ruling by the Fuzhou Intermediate People’s Court in China.

The patents at the heart of the decision were for reformatting photographs and managing apps on a touch screen. Qualcomm claims that the patents were violated in Apple's iPhone 6S, 6S Plus, 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus and iPhone X.

“We deeply value our relationships with customers, rarely resorting to the courts for assistance, but we also have an abiding belief in the need to protect intellectual property rights,” Don Rosenberg, general counsel for Qualcomm, said in a statement. “Apple continues to benefit from our intellectual property while refusing to compensate us. These Court orders are further confirmation of the strength of Qualcomm’s vast patent portfolio.”

Apple’s newest devices — the XS, XS Max and XR — did not appear to be affected by the decision, as they were not introduced to the market by the time the case was filed.

"Qualcomm’s effort to ban our products is another desperate move by a company whose illegal practices are under investigation by regulators around the world," the company said in a statement. "All iPhone models remain available for our customers in China. Qualcomm is asserting three patents they had never raised before, including one which has already been invalidated. We will pursue all our legal options through the courts.”

The ruling comes amid a trade war between the United States and China that has dominated the latter half of 2018. Throughout this process, the United States has imposed over $200 billion in tariffs on China, citing unfair trade practices by its rival nation. In response, China has imposed retaliatory tariffs on U.S. imports.

This is not the first time Apple and Qualcomm have engaged in a legal dispute. At the start of 2017, Apple sued Qualcomm for $1 billion, accusing the company of overcharging for its wireless chips and engaging in monopolistic tactics.

Apple shares fell nearly 2 percent on Monday after the announcement of the Chinese court's ruling.

Follow USA TODAY intern Ben Tobin on Twitter: @TobinBen