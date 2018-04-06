Attendees take pictures before the start of the opening keynote during the 2018 Apple Worldwide Developer Conference at the San Jose Convention Center on June 4, 2018 in San Jose, Calif. Apple CEO Tim Cook will kick off the WWDC that runs through June 8.

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

SAN JOSE — Apple unveiled new ways to limit your screen time on iPhones and other mobile gadgets at its annual developers conference here — and at the same time unleashed features designed to get you to spend more time on its devices.

That seeming contradiction highlights the growing dilemma for Silicon Valley giants such as Apple, Facebook and Google as they pitch their ubiquitous products while acknowledging growing concerns about tech addiction and consumer privacy.

Apple tackled the latter with new settings in its Safari browser that allow users to limit Facebook and others apps from following their trails around the Web — a pointed knock against the social network, which fended off a new round of privacy breach allegations this weekend.

During a keynote that seemed more focused on solving users' persistent problems rather than the more typical showcasing of cutting-edge features, Apple executives took the wraps off a suite of tools that responded to complaints by investors and former employees that smartphone design is creating a generation of device addicts.

The focus of the two-hour keynote was on iOS 12, the newest version of Apple's software available this fall, which will bring updates to products dating to 2013's iPhone 5s.

Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of software engineering, shows new iOS12 features that allow users to see how much time they're spending on their mobile devices, at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference Monday, June 4, 2018, in San Jose, Calif.

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Apple senior vice president of software engineering Craig Federighi drew some polite applause from 6,000 developers assembled at McEnery Convention Center when he explained that users could now set limits for how much time is spent in any given app.

"Apps beg us to use our phone when we should be doing something else," Federighi said. "Some of us, we might not recognize how distracted we’ve become."

The suite of tech-monitoring tools includes a more targeted "Do Not Disturb" feature that during bedtime hours dims the display and hides all notifications on the lock screen, avoiding the accidental peek at night that can lead to full immersion.

Apple also unveiled ways to mute group notifications, such as a chatty group of texting friends.

But its Screen Time feature is what promises the possibility of helping tech users wean themselves off heavy device use.

Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of Software Engineering, speaks during an announcement of new products at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference Monday, June 4, 2018, in San Jose, Calif.

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

The feature will offer daily and weekly activity reports that reveal the total time spent in individual apps, usage across categories of apps, how many notifications are received and how often an iPhone or iPad are picked up.

Earlier this year, Apple had promised "more robust" parental controls after two large investors urged the tech giant to do more to combat smartphone over-use among children. Apple's existing parental controls had notable failings: A parent could restrict the kind of content but not the length of time they used an app.

Apple on Monday said Screen Time would give parents access to their child’s Activity Report right from their own iOS devices using Family Sharing in iCloud and allows them to schedule times to limit when a child’s iOS device can be used, such as during bedtime.

Said Federighi: "It empowers you with insight and control."

But for every additional control that Apple introduced to help encourage a child or adult to ditch the phone, the company provided other updates that hue to the perennial goal of most tech companies: offering better and stickier ways for you to use their product.

Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during the 2018 Apple Worldwide Developer Conference at the San Jose Convention Center on June 4, 2018 in San Jose, Calif. The WWDC runs through June 8.

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

These included changes to its video-conferencing app FaceTime that allow you to make calls with up to 32 people and a new augmented reality feature called "Memojis" that creates animated emojis of yourself.

Given the choice of hairstyles, accessories and eye-color, it wasn't hard to imagine spending time glued the phone making the perfect cute avatar — perhaps to bring to your next group FaceTime call.

Apple also showed off a way to scroll through apps and even load Web pages on Apple Watch, thanks to an employee who did the demo while working out on a stationery bike.

Apple's Watch finally added a feature that seems like a no brainer: Walkie-Talkie, which allows users to chat back and forth in short audio bursts.

And it touted a way to use an augmented reality game on iPad to bring a physical Lego set to life.

Touting privacy as Facebook reels

In recent weeks, Cook has taken some jabs at Facebook in the wake of the company's Cambridge Analytica data scandal, touting Apple policies that sequester much of consumers' information on their encrypted devices.

More robust security measures are aimed at making it more difficult for apps in the Apple universe to access your private data, unless you grant that access.

And it wasn't above taking direct aim at Facebook. During the keynote, Apple showed typical comments on a website with a pop-up that asked if you wanted to allow or disallow Facebook.com to use cookies and website data while browsing that website.

One of the most raucous responses during the keynote was reserved for Federighi's announcement that the newest operating system would offer greater levels of security that "extends protection to your (computer's) cameras and microphone, your mail database, message history and more."

Batterygate and new iOS 12

Apple also offered some mollification to users still angry over its own black-eye, dubbed Batterygate, when it was discovered late last year that older devices were losing battery power after loading updated software. Federighi said "we’re doubling down on performance, with apps loading 40% faster."

Some of the other more compelling iOS 12 changes include tweaks to Siri, the often-used (10 billion requests a month, Apple says) digital assistant that hasn't fared well in comparison tests with Amazon's Alexa and Google's Assistant.

While Apple didn't say anything about Siri getting smarter, the company did release Shortcuts, which are both suggested and customizable shortcuts that help Siri be more proactive.

Let's say that as you get ready to drive home from work you want Siri to message your significant other, turn up the thermostat and tune into NPR. By creating a Siri Shortcut with those commands and calling it "Driving Home," Siri will initiate all those tasks when summoned by that prompt.

