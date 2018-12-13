AUSTIN, Texas – Apple says it plans to build a $1 billion campus in Austin, Texas.

The company released a statement early Thursday saying it plans also include establishing sites in Seattle, San Diego and Culver City, California, with more than 1,000 employees at each.

The tech giant, which is based in Cupertino, California, says the new campus in Austin will start with 5,000 employees. Austin already is home to more than 6,000 Apple employees, representing the largest population of its workers outside of its headquarters.

