The long wait for new iPhones is now officially over.

At its annual September event, Apple introduced three new iPhone models the iPhone XS (pronounced "ten-ess" not "ex-ess"), iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR (pronounced "ten-are" not "ex-are"). The new models are successors to last year's iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

As rumors anticipated, the new models ditch the home button in favor of the iPhone X's edge-to-edge display with Face ID facial recognition replacing the Touch ID fingerprint scanner.

All three phones have the company's faster A12 Bionic processors and are water resistant. Storage will start at 64GB on all models, with other options available including a 256GB option for the top XR phone and a 512GB option for the top XS line.

iPhone XS and XS Max

The iPhone XS lineup

Apple

The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are the two premium iPhones and direct successors to last year's popular iPhone X. Similar to the iPhone X, the iPhone XS has a 5.8-inch OLED display.

The XS Max can be equated to a "Plus" sized device, packing a supersized 6.5-inch OLED screen into a phone that is roughly the same size as Apple's previous Plus devices, which had 5.5-inch screens.

6.5-inch iPhone XS Max is also now official, as rumored. Same size as the Plus size iPhones, but with a 6.5-inch screen in place of the Plus' 5.5-inch screens #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/wh5WBJicWA — Eli Blumenthal (@eliblumenthal) September 12, 2018

Apple says battery life on the iPhone XS will be 30 minutes longer than the iPhone X's, while the larger XS Max will last an hour an a half longer than the iPhone X.

A new virtual SIM card, or eSIM, promises to make it easier to use the phone while traveling, allowing you to hop onto a new network without having to take out your regular SIM card.

While both the iPhone XS and XR will be water resistant, the XS line will be slightly more durable, able to withstand up to two meters of water resistance for up to 30 minutes. Apple also claims it will be able to better survive "everyday" spills into liquids such as water, coffee, tea, soda and beer.

Both phones will have dual 12-megapixel rear cameras as well as a 7-megapixel front sensor. Among the new improvements are bigger sensors and the ability to adjust the depth of field of a picture to blur the background even after a photo has been taken.

New iPhones let you change depth of field on portrait shotseven after you took an image. pic.twitter.com/Ws1Ucb0e4J — Ed Baig (@edbaig) September 12, 2018

Available in silver, "space gray" or gold the iPhone XS will be available for pre-order this Friday, September 14, starting at $999 for the 64GB XS and $1099 for the 64GB XS Max.

The phones go on sale next week, September 21.

iPhone XR

Apple's iPhone XR in blue

Apple

In addition to the new premium XS line, the more colorful XR looks to bring the iPhone X design to a cheaper price point.

With a 6.1-inch LCD display, lower quality than the XS devices' premium OLED panels, and a single 12-megapixel rear camera it skimps on several of the iPhone XS lines bells and whistles.

While the 6.1-inch display seems large, with the reduced bezels above and below the display the phone will be slightly smaller than a traditional "Plus" iPhone and only slightly larger than the 5.8-inch iPhone XS.

But at a starting price of $749 for the 64GB version, it will also be $250 cheaper. One other perk: The iPhone XR will be available in a variety of colors including black, white, blue, coral, yellow and (Product) RED.

The iPhone XR will be available for pre-order on October 19, with devices going on sale one week later on October 26.

Those looking for iPhones with a home button will be able to get the iPhone 7 starting at $449 or the iPhone 8 at $599 (with their "Plus" varieties still available as well). None of the recent iPhones, however, will have a built-in standard headphone jack.

