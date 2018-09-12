Pittsburgh officials are investigating anti-Semitic pamphlets in city neighborhoods — including the area where a mass shooter targeted Jewish people in October, according to a Sunday statement.

Authorities said they are taking the pamphlets seriously and only identified Squirrel Hill, a predominately Jewish neighborhood and home to the Tree of Life Congregation Synagogue.

"Such hate-filled material will not be tolerated in Pittsburgh — not by residents, City officials nor Law Enforcement," the Pittsburgh Public Safety Department said on Twitter.

Pittsburgh police are investigating the pamphlets with the department, but did not say when the pamphlets were found or the content.

Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh CEO Jeff Finkelstein told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette the materials were “anti-Semitic and racist fliers.” He saw them on Facebook, the Gazette reported, and said they appear “to be recruitment information for the Ku Klux Klan.”

“This is a prime example of how hateful people don’t only hate one group of people,” Finkelstein said.

On Oct. 27, a gunman killed 11 worshipers and wounded six others before for a morning service. He screamed anti-Semitic epithets as he opened fire, law enforcement officials said.

The gunman, Robert Bowers, 46, pleaded not guilty to 44 counts, including hate crime charges. He also left an trail of anti-Semitic rants on social media.