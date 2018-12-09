Actress Anna Kendrick spent a lot of time on mom blogs to prepare for her role in "A Simple Favor," which she stars in alongside Blake Lively.

The actress, who has no children, researched mommy bloggers because she plays one in the thriller that hits theaters on Friday. She found great ones, she said during an appearance on "Late Night" with Seth Meyers. But some mom bloggers can be super "creepy."

The good mom bloggers were honest and depicted a harried woman's life of keeping everyone on task with a healthy dose of mom guilt, Kendrick said.

But others....

"There are the ones that are like super over-produced and the great thing about them is they're really creepy. They have this perfect lighting and this background that they painted that says '"Dream" or whatever and...you never see the kid and they got the dead eyes and you're like, OK. Do you have a kid, or is it like a doll that you love a lot?"

She has a point. We've all seen those bloggers that sound vapid with uplifting, say-nothing messages that are neither real nor relatable. It seems like the point is simply to showcase their home and themselves looking good.

Kendrick also said that because she's not a mom and she made some mistakes while working with child actors aged "6 or 5, I don't know."

Like sending a child actor on ahead to wait in a car.

"Everyone on set was like, 'Anna, no. No, it's a busy parking lot and no, he can't just go to the car by himself.' And I'm like, 'I'll crack a window or something, he'll be fine.'"

"But you played such a good mother on screen," Meyers said.

"I was thinking about dogs," Kendrick said.

In "A Simple Favor," Kendrick plays a widowed mommy blogger named Stephanie who becomes obsessed with a glamorous, confident working mother named Emily, played by Blake Lively. When Emily goes missing, Stephanie sets asides her blogging duties and turns into an amateur sleuth.

