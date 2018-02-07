LOS ANGELES — Actor and comedian Andy Dick has been charged with groping a woman on a Los Angeles street earlier this year.

City Attorney's spokesman Frank Mateljan says misdemeanor sexual battery and battery charges were filed Wednesday. Dick, 52, is scheduled to be arraigned on July 18.

Mateljan said a woman reported that Dick groped her on April 5.

Dick's representatives did not immediately respond to an email request for comment about the charges.

The comedian had a long-running stint in the 1990s on NBC's "NewsRadio" and briefly had his own MTV program, "The Andy Dick Show."

He has been arrested and sued over several groping accusations, including a 2010 incident involving a bouncer and patron at a West Virginia bar. Criminal charges were dismissed after Dick completed a pretrial diversion program.

In October, in the wake of the fall of Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein and the rise of the #MetToo movement, Dick was fired from his role in the film "Raising Buchanan" following claims of sexual harassment and misconduct on set, he confirmed in an interview to The Hollywood Reporter.

He was accused of "groping people’s genitals, unwanted kissing/licking and sexual propositions of at least four members of the production," according to THR. In an interview with the outlet, however, Dick denied groping anyone.

"I don't grope people anymore. I don't expose myself anymore," he said by telephone. "I do understand that the temperature in the world right now is delicate.

"I didn't grope anybody. I might have kissed somebody on the cheek to say goodbye and then licked them. That's my thing," he said. "It's me being funny. I'm not trying to sexually harass people."

