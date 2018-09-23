WASHINGTON – Senate Republicans already faced a high-stakes trade-off with the debate over confirming Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, and the potential political costs got higher Sunday night with allegations by a second woman of sexual misconduct when he was a teenager.

Putting the 53-year-old Kavanaugh on the high court would solidify a reliable conservative majority on the high court, perhaps for a generation, but Republicans also risk galvanizing the anger and opposition of women voters for years to follow.

Not to mention in six weeks, when the midterm elections are held.

A Senate Judiciary Committee vote was scheduled for last week and members were expected to approve Kavanaugh's nomination, albeit along party lines. But the vote was delayed after a California professor, Christine Blasey Ford, accused him of attempted rape in 1982. Both were then high school students in suburban Maryland.

On Sunday, hours after her testimony before the panel had finally been scheduled for Thursday, the New Yorker reported new allegations. Deborah Ramirez, a classmate from Yale, says that at a dorm party when both were freshmen Kavanaugh pulled down his pants and pushed his penis in her face when she was drunk.

And Michael Avenatti, who has gained fame as the lawyer for porn star Stormy Daniels, tweeted that he represented yet a third woman with "credible information" involving offensive behavior in the 1980s by Kavanaugh and his friend Mark Judge, whom Ford has named as a witness to what happened to her.

Kavanaugh, who had unequivocally denied Ford's allegations, immediately denied the new accusations as well, and the White House gave no signal that President Trump was inclined to withdraw Kavanaugh's nomination. But for those Americans who haven't been sure who to believe – a category that included four in 10 of those surveyed in a USA TODAY/Ipsos Public Affairs Poll last week – the additional voices may bolster concerns about Kavanaugh's character.

Thursday's hearing looms as critical. Hearing Ford's story and watching her tell it, and listening to Kavanaugh respond to her allegations, may well persuade many of the undecided one way or the other.

There is less indecision in the official ranks of Washington, which has divided along predictable partisan lines.

President Trump on Friday called Kavanaugh a “fantastic man” who was “under assault by radical left-wing politicians.” He questioned why Ford didn’t report the attack at the time to law enforcement if it “was as bad as she says," although law-enforcement experts say sexual assault often isn't reported by women who are embarrassed, ashamed, or worried that no one will believe them.

Meanwhile, Senate Democrats have lined up behind Ford. Rhode Island Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse warned that if Kavanaugh is confirmed, a new Democratic majority in Congress would launch an investigation into whether the new justice committed perjury, and Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that a criminal investigation by Maryland authorities was still possible even after confirmation.

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the ranking Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, on Sunday night requested that the Kavanaugh hearings be postponed and the new allegation referred to the FBI.

However, the only opinions on this issue that really matter are those of two female Senate Republicans who haven't yet said whether they would vote for Kavanaugh, Maine Sen. Susan Collins and Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, and two retiring male Senate Republicans who have said they wanted to hear from Ford, Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker and Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake.

Without the support of any Democratic senators – which now seems unlikely – Kavanaugh can afford to lose the support of one Republican senator. Not two.

Parallels to Clarence Thomas and Anita Hill

The parallels with the confirmation of Clarence Thomas to the Supreme Court in 1991 have been eerie. Then, late-breaking accusations by lawyer Anita Hill of sexual harassment by Thomas created an uproar. In the end, Thomas was confirmed for the high court, where he still serves, but the furor also fueled the election of an unprecedented number of women in the 1992 election.

Now the political landscape, and the calculation of who is credible in a he said/she said dispute, have changed in the past quarter-century, and even in the past year. This controversy has erupted near the one-year anniversary of the #MeToo hashtag going viral on social media after explosive charges against Hollywood heavyweight Harvey Weinstein were made, and were followed by other accusations of sexual assault and harassment by powerful men. Trump's own behavior has fueled the movement, including the Access Hollywood tape released during the 2016 campaign in which he could be heard bragging about sexual assault.

This year, the number of women running for office already has broken every record.

In a sign of just how nervous Senate Republicans are about seeming dismissive or disrespectful to Ford, the committee has suggested hiring a female outside counsel to conduct the questioning. That's rare: Senators typically are more than eager to have their own moment in the spotlight during high-profile hearings.

The Senate Judiciary Committee hearing room on Capitol Hill in Washington on Sept. 21, 2018. Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford are scheduled to testify about Ford's sexual assault allegation in the room on Sept. 27, 2018.

J. Scott Applewhite, AP

All 11 Republicans on the panel are male; four of the 10 Democrats are female.

"There's a risk to either side if not perceived as being fair," Republican congressman Trey Gowdy of South Carolina said on CBS's "Face the Nation." On NBC's "Meet the Press," Democratic Sen. Patty Murray, of Washington state, warned of the possibility of a "tremendous backlash" if Congress mishandles the allegations. "How the Senate handles this and the Senate Republicans handle this will be a test of this time, of 2018, in the #MeToo movement," she said.

GOP already bracing for midterm setbacks

Republicans already had been bracing for major setbacks in November's congressional elections, in part because of eroding GOP support among college-educated and suburban women. The fear by some is that this Supreme Court confirmation battle in which women's allegations weren't taken seriously could reinforce antipathy by women voters to Trump and his party for the long haul.

In three polls released over the past week – by USA TODAY, NBC/Wall Street Journal, and Fox News – a plurality opposed Kavanaugh's confirmation. The Fox News survey, out Sunday, found that by 50 percent-40 percent those surveyed wouldn't vote to confirm him. No previous Supreme Court nominee has faced more opposition than support for confirmation in public polls.

Among Senate Republicans, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky assured the conservative Value Voters convention Friday that Kavanaugh would make it to the Supreme Court, and soon. “So my friends, keep the faith, don’t get rattled by all of this,” he told them. “We’re going to plow right through it and do our job.”

The new allegations since then may test his confidence.

