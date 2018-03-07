A photo of the trapped Thai soccer team and their coach. Source: A screenshot from the coach Ekaphol Chantadee Wong's Facebook page.

Ekaphol Chantadee Wong

It took 10 days to find the 13 members of a youth soccer team trapped in a cave in Northern Thailand. The rescue could take 10 times longer.

The soccer team, 12 boys age 11 to 16, and their 25-year old coach, Ekaphol Chantadee Wong, were exploring the Tham Luang Nang Non cave, a popular tourist attraction, in Chiang Rai, a forest park near the Myanmar border.

On June 23 the boys entered the cave, which runs six miles beneath a mountain. Its passages alternate between wide and extremely narrow. In some areas, only one person at a time can squeeze through.

The boys had visited the cave before and were there on a team outing. It began to rain while they were inside and they were trapped inside by rising floodwater.

Rescue divers found the boys were on a ledge in an air pocket about 2.5 miles into the cave, about a half-mile down. At least 1.5 miles of the path is under muddy water – about 15 feet at some point.

Members of the Thai military and medics are with the boys. A phone line is being installed for the boys and their families.

Water is being pumped out of the cave, but not fast enough, and monsoon rains are expected to increase water levels.

Warning signs of flood season at the entrance.

According to the Royal Thai Navy, rescuers along with divers from England, used LED light rope to aid in the rescue. The Royal Navy posted this video:

Rescue options:

1. Keep the boys in place and give them food, water and medical care. Rescuers would continue to pump out water and look for, or create, another opening.

This could take days or weeks. Roads would have to be built for drilling equipment, and rescuers would be drilling through solid rock. Calculating the placement of holes would be difficult.

2. Have divers extract the boys one by one. Each boy would be accompanied by two divers. Extra air tanks and illuminating devices would be deployed along the route.

This is difficult because the boys don’t know how to swim, and exiting the cave itself would be hazardous.

Rescuers say it’s risky because the boys are unfamiliar with the diving equipment and will have to travel underwater in the dark through tight spaces. It’s easy to panic or become disoriented.

Divers who found the boys say it took three hours to reach them. They had to swim against fast-moving currents and pull themselves along cave walls.

3. Wait as long as four months for the waters to recede. However, Thailand’s monsoon season starts in July and rescuers say water levels inside the cave could rise.

Sources: Google Earth, The Royal Thai Navy and USA TODAY research.

