BURLINGTON, Vt. — Jim Stiles really doesn't like Donald Trump, and he wants all of Canada to know.

"I'm just embarrassed," the St. Albans native told the Burlington Free Press Tuesday morning. "It's been pretty much constant."

The breaking point for Stiles came earlier this month, when President Trump left the G-7 Summit, a meeting between the United States and some of its closest allies, early, insulting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on his way out the door:

PM Justin Trudeau of Canada acted so meek and mild during our @G7 meetings only to give a news conference after I left saying that, “US Tariffs were kind of insulting” and he “will not be pushed around.” Very dishonest & weak. Our Tariffs are in response to his of 270% on dairy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2018

When Stiles, 64, saw the way Trump had treated one of the United States' closest allies, one that has a particularly strong kinship with Vermont, he knew he had to do something. So, he wrote a good, old-fashioned letter to the editor; an apology to Canadians for the actions of Trump.

"As an American I feel I owe Canadians an apology after the unconscionable actions by our president at the recent economic summit," Stiles wrote. "From the untruthful claims about abuses by Canada and other allies to the false charges made against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau by Donald Trump and his advisers, the U.S. president has embarrassed me and the many Americans who value truth and decency."

The Montreal Gazette, a daily newspaper based in Canada's second-largest city, published his letter. Stiles told the Free Press he has an affinity for Montreal, a city he visits a couple times per year and is "the city" to the residents of St. Albans, who live only an hour and a half's drive away.

"They don't deserve that," he told the Free Press, adding he is confident that U.S.-Canada relations can be repaired in a post-Trump presidency.

Maureen Russell, a Montreal native who summers on Lake Champlain near St. Albans, read Stiles' letter in the Montreal Gazette. She emailed a letter of her own to the Burlington Free Press in response.

"On behalf of many Montrealers, I would like to thank the resident from St. Albans for his letter of apology for Donald Trump's behavior," she wrote, adding that many Canadian newspapers had received similar letters. "Canadians, in so far as I know, will continue to embrace our American friends as our general feeling toward Americans is that they are warm, friendly and hospitable."

Stiles ended his letter with a similar sentiment, "And we must all hope that Canadians will not permit one particularly ugly American to do serious damage to what a large majority of Americans know to be a particularly important international relationship."

A designer of fire sprinkler systems, Stiles told the Free Press on Tuesday morning he is not a fan of either of the country's two political parties, though it is rare for him to vote Republican. Whether through a yard sign, making a small donation, or writing a letter to the editor, Stiles said he is pleased with the increased civic engagement he has seen and urged folks to get involved

"Make your opinions known," he said.

