Many travelers opt for the comfort and familiarity of chain restaurants, and review website TripAdvisor has come up with a list of the top ones among its users.

In this first-ever list, TripAdvisor highlighted 30 restaurants of all types—fine dining, casual dining, quick service, and fast casual. They were divided into small, medium and large chains.

The rankings were based on the quality, quantity and recency of reviews of all the chain’s locations during the period from Dec. 1, 2017 to Nov. 30, 2018.

The chains have a minimum average rating of four out of five bubbles and an average of at least 100 reviews per property.

"Chain restaurants are integral to the American dining experience as they offer consumers convenient and satisfying meals for all occasions," says Bertrand Jelensperger, senior vice president for TripAdvisor Restaurants.

The top small U.S. restaurant chains with 10 to 50 locations are:

Eddie V's Prime Seafood

Seasons 52

Houston's

Ocean Prime

J. Alexander's

Fogo de Chão

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

Half Shell Oyster House

Biaggi's Ristorante Italiano

Maggiano's Little Italy

The top 10 medium chains, with 51 to 100 locations, are:

The Capital Grille

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Texas de Brazil

Yard House

BRIO Tuscan Grille

Portillo's

Morton's The Steakhouse

The Melting Pot

Sweet Tomatoes

Another Broken Egg Cafe

The top 10 large U.S. chains with more than 101 locations are:

Ruth's Chris Steak House

The Cheesecake Factory

Bonefish Grill

Texas Roadhouse

Mellow Mushroom

In-N-Out Burger

First Watch The Daytime Cafe

Jason's Deli

Corner Bakery Cafe

Blaze Pizza

The best restaurants in the USA, according to TripAdvisor users Jack Stack Barbecue in Kansas City, Missouri, is the 25th best restaurant for everyday dining, according to TripAdvisor readers. Ristorante Pesto in Philadelphia is the 24th best restaurant for everyday dining, according to TripAdvisor readers. Mary Mac's Tea Room in Atlanta is the 23rd best restaurant for everyday dining, according to TripAdvisor readers. Pecan Lodge in Dallas is the 22nd best restaurant for everyday dining, according to TripAdvisor readers. Central BBQ in Memphis is the 21st best restaurant for everyday dining, according to TripAdvisor readers. 49th State Bewwing Company in Anchorage is the 20th best restaurant for everyday dining, according to TripAdvisor readers. Grillfish in Washington, D.C., is the 19th best restaurant for everyday dining, according to TripAdvisor readers. Crystal Beer Parlor in Savannah is the 18th best restaurant for everyday dining, according to TripAdvisor readers. Deschutes Brewery in Portland, Oregon, is the 17th best restaurant for everyday dining, according to TripAdvisor readers. Caffe Miliano in Naples, Florida, is the 16th best restaurant for everyday dining, according to TripAdvisor readers. The Purple Pig in Chicago is the 15th best restaurant for everyday dining, according to TripAdvisor readers. B.B. King's Blues Club in Memphis is the 14th best restaurant for everyday dining, according to TripAdvisor readers. Pineapple's Island Fresh Cuisine in Hilo, Hawaii, is the 13th best restaurant for everyday dining, according to TripAdvisor readers. Splasher's Grill in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, is the 12th best restaurant for everyday dining, according to TripAdvisor readers. Piccola Cucina Osteria in New York CIty is the 11th best restaurant for everyday dining, according to TripAdvisor readers. The Pink Door in Seattle is the 10th best restaurant for everyday dining, according to TripAdvisor readers. Oceana Grill in New Orleans is the ninth best restaurant for everyday dining, according to TripAdvisor readers. Santa Barbara Shellfish Company in Santa Barbara is the eighth best restaurant for everyday dining, according to TripAdvisor readers. Blue Heaven in Key West is the seventh best restaurant for everyday dining, according to TripAdvisor readers. Duke's Waikiki in Honolulu is the sixth best restaurant for everyday dining, according to TripAdvisor readers. Spice Symphony in New York City is the fifth best restaurant for everyday dining, according to TripAdvisor readers. Phil's BBQ in San Diego is the fourth best restaurant for everyday dining, according to TripAdvisor readers. Hog Island Oyster Company in San Francisco is the third best restaurant for everyday dining, according to TripAdvisor readers. Mon Ami Gabi in Las Vegas is the second best restaurant for everyday dining, according to TripAdvisor readers. Pane & Vino in Miami Beach is the best restaurant for everyday dining, according to TripAdvisor readers. Pane & Vino in Miami Beach is the best restaurant for everyday dining, according to TripAdvisor readers. Sweetgreen in Washington, D.C., is the 25th best fast casual restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Cook Out in Myrtle Beach is the 24th best fast casual restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. The Kati Roll Company in New York City is the 23rd best fast casual restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. HipCityVeg in Philadelphia is the 22nd best fast casual restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. David's Burgers in Little Rock is the 21st best fast casual restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. BurgerFi in South Padre Island is the 20th best fast casual restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. El Guero Canelo in Tuscon is the 19th best fast casual restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Five on Black in Missoula, Montana, is the 18th best fast casual restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Firehouse Subs in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, is the 17th best fast casual restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. El Pollo Rico in Arlington, Virginia, 16th best fast casual restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. MOD Pizza in Seattle is the 15th best fast casual restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Joe's Pizza in New York City is the 14th best fast casual restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Island Taco in Waimea, Hawaii, is the 13th best fast casual restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Teddy's Bigger Burgers in Honolulu is the 12th best fast casual restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. &pizza in Washington, D.C., is the 11th best fast casual restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Torchy's Tacos in Austin is the 10th best fast casual restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Tacos el Gordo in Las Vegas is the ninth best fast casual restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Super Duper Burgers in San Francisco is the eighth best fast casual restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Five Guys in Orlando is the seventh best fast casual restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. The Taco Stand in La Jolla, Caliofrnia, is the sixth best fast casual restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. In-N-Out in Los Angeles is the fifth best fast casual restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Blake Pizza in Orlando is the fourth best fast casual restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Shake Shack in New York City is the third best fast casual restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Earl of Sandwich in Las Vegas is the second best fast casual restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Portillo's Hot Dogs in Chicago is best fast casual restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Bavette's Bar and Boeuf in Chicago is the 25th best fine dining restaurant in the USA, according to TripAdvisor readers. Bavette's Bar and Boeuf in Chicago is the 25th best fine dining restaurant in the USA, according to TripAdvisor readers. Le Bernardin in New York City is the 24th best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Le Bernardin in New York City is the 24th best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Mama's Fish House in Paia, Hawaii, is the 23rd best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Mama's Fish House in Paia, Hawaii, is the 23rd best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Kokkari Estiatprio in in San Francisco is the 22nd best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Kokkari Estiatprio in in San Francisco is the 22nd best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Fiola in Washington, D.C., is the 21st best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Fiola in Washington, D.C., is the 21st best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Craft in New York City is the 20th best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Craft in New York City is the 20th best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Alinea in Chicago is the 19th best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Alinea in Chicago is the 19th best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. The Modern in New York City is the 18th best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. The Modern in New York City is the 18th best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Grill 225 in Charleston is the 17th best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Grill 225 in Charleston is the 17th best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Restaurant August in New Orleans is the 16th best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Restaurant August in New Orleans is the 16th best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Peninsula Grill in Charleston is the 15th best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Merriman's in Waimea, Hawaii, is the 15th best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Merriman's in Waimea, Hawaii, is the 15th best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. The Bazaar by Jose Andres in Los Angeles is the 13th best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. The Bazaar by Jose Andres in Los Angeles is the 13th best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Zahav in Philadelphia is the 12th best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Zahav in Philadelphia is the 12th best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Le Cirque in Las Vegas is the 11th best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Le Cirque in Las Vegas is the 11th best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Geronimo in Sante Fe is the 10th best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Geronimo in Sante Fe is the 10th best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Lahaina Grill in Hawaii is the ninth best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Lahaina Grill in Hawaii is the ninth best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Charleston Grill in North Carolina is eighth best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Charleston Grill in North Carolina is eighth best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. GW Fins in New Orleans is the seventh best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. GW Fins in New Orleans is the seventh best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Halls Chophouse in Charleston is the sixth best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Halls Chophouse in Charleston is the sixth best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Flight Restaurant and Wine Bar - Memphis is the fifth best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Flight Restaurant and Wine Bar - Memphis is the fifth best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Circa 1886 Restaurant in Charleston is the fourth best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Circa 1886 Restaurant in Charleston is the fourth best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Cafe Monarch in Scottsdale is the third best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Cafe Monarch in Scottsdale is the third best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Daniel in New York City is the second best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Daniel in New York City is the second best fine dining restaurant, according to TripAdvisor readers. Gabriel Kreuther in New York City is the best fine dining restaurant in the USA, according to TripAdvisor readers. Gabriel Kreuther in New York City is the best fine dining restaurant in the USA, according to TripAdvisor readers.