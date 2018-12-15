Sarah Papenheim

GoFundMe

REDDING, Calif. – The slaying of a 21-year-old American student in the Netherlands has captured national and international headlines and saddened the hearts of her friends – and complete strangers – around the world.

Sarah Papenheim, who graduated from a Redding-area high school in 2015, was fatally stabbed on Wednesday at her Rotterdam apartment near the college she was attending. Her death prompted an outpouring of heartfelt condolences and tributes posted on a variety of social media sites.

"Just your smile would brighten the room," friend Taylor Scott Bailey wrote on Papenheim's Facebook page. "Your laugh will forever be in my mind."

More: American student in the Netherlands stabbed to death

Samuel Torsey in Wisconsin also remembered that smile.

The biggest smile, the biggest heart, and the best stories. You were the perfect example of what it meant to be good in this world. I didn’t get to see you much recently, but everytime I did you always made my day. I will miss you ❤️ @Papenheim_Time — Samuel Torsey (@leftymantors) December 13, 2018

Meanwhile, a friend shared a photo of her pet in honor of Papenheim.

. @Papenheim_Time I am devastated

It was way too early. You were doing so well and inspired me to plan on going to school in Europe after I finished undergrad. You were so strong. I know you loved seeing all the photos of my dogs smiling, so here's one in honor of you pic.twitter.com/stmVPJHrR9 — Jenna (@jenna_w8) December 13, 2018

But her death – the top story Friday morning on the London-based Daily Mail website and the subject of news articles around the globe – has also shocked and saddened those who never met her.

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

"She sounds like a kind, loving young woman, who should have had a bright future," a reader from San Diego wrote on the Daily Mail website. "She tried to be a friend to someone who had none and paid for her kindness with her life. Awful."

@Papenheim_Time God bless you and your family. I am so sorry that this happened to you. I didn’t know you but you seem like you were an awesome person, and a very beautiful one. RIP. — Tommy (@Tommy99863516) December 14, 2018

That reader was commenting on the arrest of Papenheim's roommate, identified Friday as 23-year-old Joll Schelling. Some publications identified him as Joel Schelling. He was arrested at a railway station after he got off a train in Eindhoven, about 65 miles southeast of Rotterdam.

Police have yet to reveal a possible motive for the stabbing.

Papenheim, a 2015 Foothill High School graduate who played drums in the Palo Cedro school's jazz and marching bands, moved to Minnesota with her family in 2016 before she moved to the Netherlands to study psychology at Erasmus University.

Her mother, Donee Odegard, told the Minneapolis Star Tribune she was told that her daughter said to her boyfriend that Schelling, had been "getting more and more angry" over the past few weeks.

Odegard, who lives in Minnesota, left Friday for the Netherlands and was unavailable for comment.

Citing police and Rotterdam news accounts, the Star Tribune has said witnesses heard arguing and screams coming from Papenheim's third-floor room before the stabbing.



Meanwhile, two GoFundMe accounts have been established to help the family and to raise money to bring Papenheim's body back home to Minnesota, as well as to pay for funeral and burial costs, which are estimated to be $40,000.

As of Friday night, one of those accounts had met the goal.

The other account had raised more than $9,000 to its $30,000 goal.

"Such a shame for her family and a loss to this world," Facebook user Earl Crabb wrote.