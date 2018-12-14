Sarah Papenheim

GoFundMe

REDDING, Calif. – An American student who was attending college in the Netherlands, was stabbed to death Wednesday in Rotterdam, according to friends and published reports.

Sarah Papenheim, 21, was killed by a 23-year-old man from Rotterdam, authorities say.

"She was an amazing individual," said Amy Kritzer of Palo Cedro, whose daughter and son were friends with Papenheim. "We called her 'Happy Pap.'"

Papenheim, a graduate of Foothill High School in Palo Cedro, played drums in the school's jazz and marching bands. She moved to Minnesota after her graduation in 2015. Kritzer described her as a talented musician who always had a smile on her face.

Her death was keenly felt at her alma mater.

"It's a terrible day," said teacher Mitch Bahr, who taught Papenheim, as well as her late brother, Josh, music during their years at Foothill High School.

Bahr said her former student was bright. She loved playing drums and was proud of it.

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

"She felt strongly about being a female drummer" in a venture that is mostly associated with males, he said.

And she was good at it.

"She became a leader in our band," he said.

Bahr said Papenheim loved the blues and classic rock and was a huge David Bowie fan.

In addition to her music, he said, she played an active role in the school's drama department and within the community.

According to the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Papenheim was studying psychology in the Netherlands.

Papenheim and her family had lived in the Twin Cities until second grade, when they moved to Redding. They returned to Minnesota when she was 18 and she played drums at a variety of establishments there, the newspaper said.

Citing police and Rotterdam news accounts, the Star Tribune said witnesses heard arguing and screams in her third-floor room before the stabbing.

The man arrested in her stabbing death lived at the same housing complex and was arrested after trying to get away, the newspaper said.

Police caught up with the man after he got off a train in Eindhoven, about 65 miles southeast of Rotterdam.

Papenheim came to Rotterdam in 2016. She lived in a building about a mile from campus that caters to young people, offering student rooms, studios and other apartments, the paper said.

Police have not yet revealed a possible motive for the stabbing.