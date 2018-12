American Airlines is adding 18 new routes next summer, including its first service to Glacier National Park in Montana.

Most of the flights are from small- and medium-size cities to the airline's major hubs, operated by its partners using regional aircraft.

In addition to the new routes, American is also adding a second daily summer flight to Paris and Madrid from its hub at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.

Tickets go on sale Monday, Dec. 17. Here's a list of the new flights:

New flights from Dallas/Fort Worth to:

San Luis Obispo, California: Daily year-round service begins April 2 on an Embraer 175.

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina: Daily summer service begins May 3 on an Embraer 175.

Kalispell, Montana (Glacier Park International Airport): Daily summer service begins June 6 on an Embraer 175.

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania: Daily year round service begins June 6 on an Embraer 175.

Santa Rosa, California: Daily summer/fall service begins June 6 on an Embraer 175.

From Washington Reagan National:

Melbourne, Florida: Weekend summer service begins May 4 on an Embraer 175.

From Los Angeles International Airport:

Santa Rosa, California: Daily summer service begins May 3 on an Embraer 175

Kalispell, Montana (Glacier Park International Airport): Daily summer service begins June 6 on an Embraer 175

From New York LaGuardia:

Columbia, South Carolina: Daily year round service begins May 3 on an Embraer 145

Asheville, North Carolina: Weekend summer service begins May 4 on Embraer 175



Daytona Beach, Florida: Weekend summer service begins May 4 on an Embraer 175

Jackson, Wyoming: Weekend summer service begins June 8 on an Airbus A319.

Halifax, Nova Scotia Weekend summer service begins June 15 on an Embraer 175

From Chicago O'Hare:

Manchester, New Hampshire: Daily year round service begins June 6 on a CRJ 700.

Kalispell, Montana (Glacier Park International Airport): Daily summer service begins June 6 on an Embraer 175.

Durango, Colorado: Saturday summer service begins June 8 on a CRJ 700.

From Philadelphia:

Halifax, Nova Scotia: Daily summer service begins June 13 on an Embraer 175.

From Phoenix:

Raleigh Durham, North Carolina: Daily year round service begins May 3 on an Airbus A320.