Winter Storm Diego is history but major flight troubles linger in the Southeast.

American Airlines, which canceled 1,100 flights to and from Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sunday, has canceled 400 Monday flights.

This file photo from Oct. 31, 2015, show an American Eagle Bombardier CRJ-900 regional jet at at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren, special for USA TODAY

Those cancellations are also centered in Charlotte, where it has a major hub. The airline said most of the flights canceled Monday were on smaller jets operated by regional carriers including its wholly owned subsidiary PSA Airlines. Those carriers shuttle passengers between Charlotte and smaller cities in the region.

Deicing underway. Please continue to check with your airline on updated flight status. 📸 Craig Fox pic.twitter.com/nAW5jnYTNp — CLT Airport (@CLTAirport) December 10, 2018

American isn't the only airline canceling flights due to the storm. Southwest Airlines canceled several morning flights to and from Charlotte, according to flight tracker FlightAware.