Oh America. We're shaking our collective heads over here.

The Fourth of July is a pretty significant national holiday. It is, after all, the day we celebrate the anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of IndepenDENCE.

Note the bold and capitalized text. It is by design.

Because Twitter is apparently paying homage to a day set aside for ... dancing???

Independance Day — not Independence Day — was a popular trend on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

Even the U.S. Air Force, the city of Boston and the New Jersey government used the incorrect spelling in their hashtags.

They weren't the only ones. It even got first lady Melania Trump, who originally tweeted "Happy #IndependanceDay May God bless this great nation & all the people who protect it!"

Happy #IndependanceDay

May God bless this great nation & all the people who protect it! 🇺🇸 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) July 4, 2018

Eight minutes later, the tweet was removed and replaced with #independenceday, spelled properly.

Happy #IndependenceDay

May God bless this great nation & all the people who protect it! 🇺🇸 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) July 4, 2018

Luckily, grammar sticklers have pointed out the mistake on many posts using the incorrect spelling.

Oh, America, you've actually successfully gotten #IndependanceDay trending and nobody in the thread is noticing that "independence" IS SPELLED WRONG.



🤦‍♂️ — James Michael Sama (@JamesMSama) July 4, 2018

But still, the misspelling was everywhere — even on posts that are otherwise thoughtful and serious.

Permit me to repost this stunning Alexander Hamilton quote on #IndependanceDay. If you haven't seen it, you won't believe it.#HappyFourthOfJuly pic.twitter.com/wwQZBRGqMb — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) July 4, 2018

“We can’t all be heroes. Some of us have to stand on the curb and clap as they go by.” Will Rogers#GodBlessAmerica#IndependanceDay #HappyFourthOfJuly — Janie Johnson (@jjauthor) July 4, 2018

1⃣7⃣Drivers from 🇺🇸 last June

Happy #IndependanceDay to all of them ! https://t.co/9d9eSwGBs6 — 24 Hours of Le Mans (@24hoursoflemans) July 4, 2018

Happy #IndependanceDay my American followers.



Have a good one👍 pic.twitter.com/URUZYxyQ4X — Michael James (Mick The Atheist) (@MickAtheist) July 4, 2018

Happy Brexit 1776 to all my American friends #IndependanceDay🇺🇸 — Scott Dodsworth (@ScottDodsworth) July 4, 2018

Happy 4th! Just a reminder that immigrants are awesome. Here’s one of my favorite imports. #IndependanceDay pic.twitter.com/sPVXs9b9dh — Amye Archer (@AmyeArcher) July 4, 2018

Happy #IndependanceDay!



Jack has his bow tie and top hat on and is ready to party.



13/10 would give many head pats pic.twitter.com/myjpyQA3Ry — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) July 4, 2018

“My dream is of a place and a time where America will once again be seen as the last best hope of earth.” Lincoln #IndependanceDay — Nicholas Burns (@RNicholasBurns) July 4, 2018

From our entire team, have a wonderful and safe Independence Day!



Today, we’re thankful for the brave men and women who’ve served. Your sacrifice ensures that we get to celebrate the freedoms we have in America today.



Thank you!#IndependanceDay#MNGov pic.twitter.com/cBo2p4OlcY — Jeff Johnson (@MNJeffJohnson) July 4, 2018

Take time to use spellcheck today, fellow Americans. Or maybe stick with "Happy 4th of July."

